GIA India's knowledge webinars benefit nearly 6,500 gem and jewellery industry professionals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GIA India is empowering the gem and jewellery trade with the latest industry knowledge and advancing its consumer protection mission with more than 60 knowledge webinars that were delivered complimentary.

These webinars were attended by nearly 6,500 members of the industry from 550+ cities across India. To learn about our upcoming Knowledge Webinars, call +91-22-68493960.

GIA India's Knowledge Webinars began in May 2020, and since then, have covered a variety of gemmological topics. Participants - including manufacturers, wholesalers, traders, retailers and professionals - gained important information on gemmology topics like 'Navratna', 'Introduction to Laboratory-Grown Diamonds', 'April Birthstone: Diamond', 'September Birthstone: Sapphire', 'November Birthstones: Topaz & Citrine', 'The Big 3 - Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald' and many more. These diversified gemmological topics helped the attendees gain valuable information to buy and sell gemstones with confidence.

These knowledge webinars not only helped the trade members, but also benefited existing GIA students, alumni members and GIA staff.

"In this new trend of evolving technologies for learning, GIA India's Knowledge Webinars are providing an opportunity for the trade to learn about the world of gemstones from the safety of their homes," said Manoj Singhania, Director - Education, GIA India. "GIA has been the pioneer of gemmological research for many decades, and we are happy to share our knowledge with the trade. It is overwhelming to witness participation and positive response from the trade. We will continue to offer such webinars to help the trade stay informed and engage consumers confidently."

"It's been a year since we started offering Knowledge Webinars in India. In addition, the trade has had access to Knowledge Sessions conducted by GIA's research scientists from around the world. As staying at home and lockdown became a reality, we were able to adopt the digital medium to deliver such engaging webinars to help enrich many trade members' knowledge on gemstones," said Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director of GIA India. "I feel pleased to see the trade's continued interest in learning and believe that GIA webinars could be of great help to them without disrupting their businesses. I'm confident that more and more professionals will take advantage of these Knowledge Webinars. GIA remains committed to sharing knowledge for the benefit of the trade, and ultimately, the consumer."

Here's what some members of the Indian gem and jewellery industry had to say about GIA India's Knowledge Webinars:

"I thank the entire GIA India team and appreciate their professionalism as well as the accurate information delivered in their webinars," said Prakash Mahtani, MD & CEO, Bidfair Global Pvt. Ltd. from Mumbai, Maharashtra. "The knowledge shared is very informative and relevant to current industry practices. GIA's knowledge webinars and educational programmes are the best for training and professional development and much required for the industry."

"I have been a part of many such knowledge webinars by GIA India," Prashanth Vummidi, Owner, PrakruthiVummidi Bangaru from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. "All the webinars have always been focused and delivered with great expertise on the subject. GIA has been at the forefront of delivering reliable information and I thank them for this wonderful initiative."

"This is my very first experience of attending a GIA webinar," said Puneet Mehra, Director, GandaramJewellers from New Delhi. "I have been in the industry for the past 25 years, but there were several aspects that I learnt and the webinar helped enhance my knowledge."

"We are thankful to GIA India for their Knowledge Webinar for our members and I'm confident it will help them in their trade," said Suraj Chauhan, Governing Board Director, Chandigarh Sarafa Association from Chandigarh, Punjab. "For the past several years, GIA India has been doing a great job of delivering seminars, and now webinars, on precious gemstones that has continued to benefit jewellers in gaining knowledge from the foremost authority in gemmology."

"Due to COVID-19, many members of the trade are not able to connect and interact with experts as we were used to," said Sweta Saraf, Creative Director, Soham Shyam Creatives from Gurugram, Haryana. "GIA India's webinar served as a great introduction to gemmology topics. The world of gem and jewellery is so vast that any educational information from a credible and knowledgeable resource like GIA is always welcome. I believe business is gradually moving towards coloured gemstones and the knowledge gained in this webinar will comes in handy as a buyer and as a seller."

