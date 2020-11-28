GIBS ranked as the 14th Best B School in Karnataka and the 20th Best Outstanding B School of Excellence in India by Competition Success Review (CSR) magazine

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI/SRV Media): Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), Bangalore, has been ranked as the 14th best B-School in Karnataka and the 20th Best Outstanding B School of Excellence in India by Competition Success Review (CSR), a popular magazine meant for students preparing for competitive examinations in different areas.

The ranking comes in at a time when the world is braving the pandemic and students are resorting to online learning. GIBS has been recognized by Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) released by post in 2020 and has other accolades as well for its world class teaching methodology and business courses.

The institute has a record of 100 per cent placement every year and while the job scenario is at tenterhooks, the institute could also provide the students with 100 per cent summer placements, despite the pandemic situation. The institute has also received superior ratings by the magazine for its placement, social responsibility, networking and industry interface.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as the 14th best B-School in Karnataka and the 20th Best Outstanding B-School of Excellence in India. The institute is continuously striving for excellence and enabling students across the country to shape a great professional career through thoroughly researched courses. During such difficult times, the entire business scenario has changed and opportunities are emerging even now. We are ensuring that learning should continue and the incoming batches should be equipped with relevant skills that can help them bag career opportunities in the evolving business world," said Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director, GIBS, while commenting on the achievement.

GIBS has ensured that the students always stay ahead of the curve through its value added programmes. Much before the trying times of the pandemic, the institute had initiated the popular Happiness Programme for its students to remain stress free and productive throughout challenging scenarios.

