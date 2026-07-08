PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Giftex proudly announces the launch of The Collectors' Cove - an invitation-only cultural platform created exclusively for collectors, patrons, family offices, and discerning connoisseurs. Taking place on 1-2 August 2026 at Mumbai's iconic waterfront venue, Ballard Pier Downtown Experience Centre, the inaugural edition is presented in association with HSBC India, reflecting a shared commitment to wealth preservation, legacy creation and cultural patronage. ~An invitation-only cultural platform bringing together outstanding works, collectible objects and the world's finest brands for India's most discerning collectors~ Occupying over 80,000 square feet of uninterrupted waterfront space, the entire spatial experience has transformed the venue into an architectural journey inspired by the emotional experience of collecting. Spatial design conceived by internationally acclaimed architects Sanjay and Ayesha Puri as an immersive cultural destination rather than a conventional exhibition, visitors will move through carefully choreographed environments where architecture, light, scale and storytelling come together to encourage discovery, contemplation and conversation.

One of the defining moments of the inaugural edition will be a first-of-its-kind immersive artistic experience paying homage to one of India's greatest creative visionaries, M.F. Husain. Conceived as a multi-sensory journey, the experience translates Husain's celebrated horse paintings into animated canvases that let viewers step directly into their energy and movement. A curated extension of collectible objects and material explorations inspired by Husain's visual language accompanies the experience, offering a glimpse of how his iconic forms can evolve beyond the canvas into contemporary design and object culture. "At Giftex, we believe the future of luxury collecting lies not only in acquiring exceptional objects, but in creating extraordinary experiences around them. The Collectors' Cove is a natural extension of that philosophy where exceptional craftsmanship, timeless design and collectible excellence come together through carefully curated experiences that inspire meaningful engagement. Beyond showcasing these objects, we see this as a platform for building a vibrant community of collectors, designers, connoisseurs and cultural enthusiasts, fostering conversations and deeper appreciation for the art of collecting. We are committed to creating experiences that redefine how audiences discover exceptional objects. The Collectors' Cove is the first of many thoughtfully conceived community engagements that will continue to elevate the collecting ecosystem in the country," said Aparna Batra, Chief Business Officer, AstaGuru Auction House.

At the heart of The Collectors' Cove lies a thoughtfully curated selection of rare and remarkable works, objects and collectible creations spanning fine art, jewellery, haute horology, home and interiors, collectible design and luxury collectibles curated by Giftex Auction House. International highlights include de Gournay, the celebrated British maison renowned for its exquisitely hand-painted wallcoverings and bespoke interiors, and SWE ME, the Dubai-based jewellery house making its India debut with a high jewellery presentation created in exceptionally limited numbers. The world of independent Swiss haute horology will be represented through an extraordinary presentation by Time Avenue, featuring visionary watchmakers including Konstantin Chaykin, HYT, Manufacture Royale, L'Epee 1839, Reuge and Buben & Zorweg--brands revered by collectors for redefining contemporary mechanical artistry.

The bespoke jewellery curation brings together some of India's most celebrated creators, including Sunita Shekhawat, celebrated for reviving traditional meenakari craftsmanship; Farah Khan Fine Jewellery; Shri Paramani Jewels, showcasing exceptional pieces from its museum collection; Sanjay Gupta, presenting rare heritage jewellery and collectibles from his private collection; Ravi Kheni, the Indian-born jeweller internationally recognised for his sculptural creations featuring rare antique diamonds following acclaimed showcases in the United States and at PAD Paris; Gyan Jaipur, whose creations are retailed globally through Bergdorf Goodman; 3rd generation private jeweller - Karshev,Mehta & Sons, Meroh, Shanti Brothers, Kohinoor Jewels, Rare Heritage, Choksey's 1983, and several other distinguished jewellers.

The world of collectible design and interiors will feature Jaipur Rugs,Beyond Designs, Paola Paronetto, Talia James, Firefly Lighting, Splendour Living, Sikao Design Cell,Audio Houzz,Embelliish,Tabula Rasa, Claome,Tania Whalen,Arjun Rathi Design, and Hands & Minds alongside additional international maisons and collectible specialists to be announced in the lead-up to the event. Guests can enjoy private art walkthroughs and collector-led tours, one-on-one advisory sessions with leading specialists, and a series of power panels featuring influential voices from the worlds of art, luxury, design, wealth management and collecting. Interactive workshops will offer deeper insights into craftsmanship, collecting and connoisseurship, creating opportunities for both seasoned collectors and first-time buyers to engage with experts.

The Collectors' Cove will also host an exclusive Opening Soiree, networking sundowners and a celebratory Closing Party, creating an intimate setting for collectors, patrons, designers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders to connect and exchange ideas. Further elevating the visitor journey is a series of conceptual culinary experiences, created in collaboration with some of India's most celebrated restaurants, including Masque. Designed as an extension of the event's curatorial philosophy, these immersive dining experiences celebrate creativity, craftsmanship and storytelling through food. The Collectors' Cove's Experience Partners include Boheim, bringing a multi-sensory speakeasy bar experience, and Floating Canvas Company, offering an interactive artistic experience. Created for India's most discerning HNIs, UHNIs, collectors, family offices and cultural patrons, The Collectors' Cove is not just another luxury exhibition, but India's definitive destination for collectors, bringing together rare and remarkable works, collectible objects and exceptional brands through the shared values of rarity, craftsmanship, provenance and storytelling.

About AstaGuru & Giftex AstaGuru is a global digital auction house dedicated to preserving cultural heritage and shaping enduring legacies through rare art and luxury collectibles. Founded in 2008, AstaGuru provides a seamless and trusted platform for collectors to discover, acquire, and consign exceptional treasures, spanning Modern and Contemporary Indian Art, International art, fine jewellery, rare timepieces, vintage cars, and unique collectibles. Guided by a vision to be the world's leading platform for rare art and luxury collectibles, AstaGuru brings together connoisseurs across generations, fostering a deeper appreciation for craftsmanship and history. Through its digital platform and mobile app, AstaGuru bridges geographies, making remarkable acquisitions accessible to collectors worldwide.

Giftex is a premier online auction platform dedicated to bringing together collectors, connoisseurs and enthusiasts through expertly curated auctions of fine art, jewellery, watches and exceptional collectibles. Backed by nearly four decades of experience in the luxury and gifting ecosystem, Giftex combines industry expertise with a seamless digital bidding experience to make collecting more accessible, transparent and engaging. Its auctions feature a carefully selected range of rare and high-value objects, connecting discerning buyers with trusted sellers while celebrating craftsmanship, heritage and artistic excellence. For media queries, please contact: Ayesha Bachaw ayesha@astaguru.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004563/Giftex_HSBC.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)