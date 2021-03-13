Gita enthusiasts across the globe participating in the Grand JKYog International Gita Festival

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/India PR Distribution): JKYOG is conducting the biggest online event--the International Gita Festival--to celebrate the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita! As a prelude to this grand festival, JKYog conducted 20+ creative contests on the Holy Bhagavad Gita in February and March 2021.

Hundreds of children, youth, and adults from all over the world enthusiastically partook in creative contests, which include: Gita Recitation, Divine Jeopardy, Identifying the Verse by the Meaning, Identifying the Meaning by the Verse, Prepared Speech, Spelling Contest, Sketching, Craft Making, Designing, etc.

"The Bhagavad Gita is one of the most elevating scriptures one could ever find in the vast ocean of Vedic scriptures. Through this festival, we intend to illuminate the lives of people around the world with the divine wisdom of Gita. We are confident that this will make a positive impact in the lives of many," said Swami Mukundananda, International Authority on Mind Management and founder of JKYog.

"The International Gita Festival is a humble attempt by JKYog to spread this priceless wisdom of Bhagavad Gita to as many people as possible. We are so looking forward to the week-long celebration, starting March 15 to March 21. We have lined up a lot of interesting activities. Volunteers have put in innumerable hours to make this entire event a wonderful experience for everyone," said Nidhi Kothiyal from Denver, CO, part of the organizing committee.

The fiesta will begin with a bang on March 15th with a powerful inaugural address by Swami Mukundananda. This festival promises a super exciting and enlightening program of events, like recitation and reading of English translation of all 700 verses of the Gita and not to miss the 'Pragmatic wisdom Gita section.' A segment where practical tools and techniques to implement Gita in day-to-day life will be explained in depth.

The festival will culminate in a grand finale wherein Swami Mukundananda will be talking to Jaya Row, Spiritual leader, and a powerful speaker on Vedanta, Indian philosophy on Bhagavad Gita. The much-awaited announcement of Gita contest winners and Gita Pandit title winner will also happen as part of the Grand Award ceremony, scheduled on Sunday, March 21.

Once again, JKYOG humbly invites you to attend this supreme festival. Share it with your near and dear ones and be an instrument in spreading this divine wisdom--free registration for this event at www.jkyog.org.

