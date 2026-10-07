VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7: The festive season is almost here, and while outfits, gifting lists and celebration plans are already taking shape, there's one thing that deserves to be sorted early, jewellery. Kicking off the festive shopping season a few days ahead of the celebrations, GIVA is bringing 'Big Sparkle Days', a 10-day festive shopping event with the best prices of the year. Running from 8th October to 18th October 2026, the sale offers customers up to 60% OFF sitewide*, along with a host of additional offers across GIVA's jewellery collections. Offers go live at 12:01 AM on 8th October, giving shoppers an early start to their festive shopping.

From finding that one statement piece to complete a festive look, adding everyday sparkle to your celebrations, picking out jewellery for loved ones or simply treating yourself before the season begins, Big Sparkle Days is designed to help shoppers get their jewellery sorted ahead of the festive rush. Customers can avail of: Up to 60% OFF sitewide* Flat 25% OFF with code SPARKLE* Buy 1 Get 1 Free on select products, exclusively online* Free silver jewellery worth up to ₹3,000, exclusively online* At GIVA, we see jewellery as an expression of how you celebrate, your style, your mood and your moments. This festive season, the focus is not just on dressing up for an occasion, but on finding pieces that feel uniquely yours and can be styled your way. Big Sparkle Days brings together GIVA's diverse jewellery collections to help consumers discover pieces they can wear, style and celebrate long after the festivities are over.

With GIVA Big Sparkle Days, consumers can shop the best prices of the year and get their festive sparkle sorted, ahead of the celebrations. The GIVA Big Sparkle Days will be live from 8th October to 18th October 2026 across GIVA's online and retail channels, with select offers available exclusively online. *T & Cs apply. Offers cannot be combined. Flat 25% OFF is applicable with code SPARKLE. B1G1 and free silver jewellery offers are applicable only online and are subject to applicable terms and conditions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)