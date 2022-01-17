GiveIndia's 'Gold Standard' Work Culture recognised for a second consecutive year

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): For two years running, GiveIndia has been ratified by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute with its Certification, given to companies that foster a high trust work environment and culture.

Accepted worldwide by employees and employers alike, the certification is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognising Great Workplace Cultures, with the employees' trust, pride and camaraderie serving as their cornerstones.

GiveIndia, India's largest and most trusted giving platform, was Great Place to Work®-certified for the first time in April 2021. The nonprofit, with its head office in Bengaluru, has been certified again for the period January 2022-January 2023.

The GPTW Institute's research shows that outstanding leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance characterise great workplaces. The certified organisations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organisation. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work for all.

Talking about the achievement, GiveIndia's COO Sumit Tayal said, "We are glad to have received this distinction during such a challenging year. The certification reflects a positive work environment, confidence in leadership, and a sense of belonging. The credit goes to our talented and dedicated team members for this achievement. Last year, every GiveIndian went above and beyond the call of duty for COVID relief under very difficult circumstances. I congratulate every GiveIndian for making the GPTW certification. We value the trust our employees place in us and their wellbeing will always be GiveIndia's top priority."

GiveIndia exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, it is the largest and the most trusted giving platform in India. It enables individuals and organisations to raise and donate funds conveniently to any cause they care about, with offerings including crowdfunding, corporate giving, cause marketing, and philanthropy consulting. GiveIndia's community of 2M+ donors and 250+ partners have supported 2,500+ verified nonprofits, serving 15M+ people across the country.

