GiveIndia ties the knot with Wedding Wishlist to offer charity gift registries for weddings, anniversaries and birthdays

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): GiveIndia, India's most trusted giving platform today took another step to encourage the "act of giving" by partnering with Wedding Wishlist to enable charity gift registries. For the first time ever, brides and grooms will be able to register for select charities in addition to or in lieu of a traditional retail gift registry. They can create a list of charities that they support and share with their loved ones. Guests can then buy or contribute towards anything on that list, making sure every contribution has a positive impact.

Under this association, GiveIndia offers their portfolio of accredited NGOs for registry customers to choose from. Being India's most trusted online donation platform, it will facilitate these contributions in a transparent manner and also offers 80G certificates to all guests who donate. GiveIndia is valued for the emphasis it puts on the diligence process it employs for its vast network of 1,800+ NGOs, thus encouraging support from 1.5 million donors and 150+ corporate partners.

A gift registry is a platform that bridges the gap between gifts desired and gifts received. This new trend has been witnessed in the last couple of years, of individuals and couples taking one step ahead and celebrating their special occasion with the underprivileged or donating to a charity they believe in. The choices that have been made are kind, smart and meaningful with a lot of donors opting for charity gift registries, where one can choose to support as a gift on their special occasion.

On the association Priyanka Prakash, Director, Head of Online Giving, Marketing and Partnerships at GiveIndia says, "Through Wedding Wishlist, we look forward to further extending our help to those in need via various charities. In a world that is increasingly shifting its focus to issues that matter in the long term, this would be a significant step in the right direction. Indian weddings are famous for their abundance - in almost everything. We hope this association will now encourage an abundance in giving too."

In India, 11 million weddings take place every year and the estimated market value of the Indian wedding industry is Rs. 5,000 crore. Nearly one lakh crore is spent on gifts alone.

Kanika Subbiah - Founder, Wedding Wishlist, talks about the partnership, "When we started Wedding Wishlist the aim was to create a platform that is a one-stop-shop for weddings and that too waste-free ones. With GiveIndia, we are trying to engage with maximum couples/individuals who like to plan their special occasion in a slightly different manner, by being socially responsible or wasting anything and contributing to a cause."

With changing mindsets, individuals are opting for kinder choices. A recent GiveIndia survey also confirms that 85% of individuals feel that COVID crisis has increased their appetite for philanthropy and they would like to give back more to society.

Important statistics of Charity gift registry at Wedding Wishlist

* Till date, 22% of clientele has opted for charity gift registry

* Managed to raise over Rs. 40,57,352 towards different charitable organisations in the country

* The average amount spent by a guest on a charitable contribution is Rs. 4,100

* The highest single transaction by a guest towards a charity is Rs. 2,00,000

* The registry which raised the maximum money collected Rs. 6,91,207 towards charitable cause

GiveIndia exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, it is India's most trusted giving platform. Its suite of products & solutions enables all givers - individuals and organisations - to donate conveniently to any cause directly on the platform, at their workplace or through one of GiveIndia's partners. Its community of 1.5M+ donors and 150+ partners have supported 1,800+ verified nonprofits, impacting 8M+ lives across India.

Wedding Wishlist is a complete wedding platform for couples looking to leverage technology for wedding planning. While it started out as a gift registry platform, today the brand offers all the technology that couples need to plan a wedding. This includes the registry, wedding website, e-invites, wedding app, logistics management app, checklist, budget planner, virtual services like live streaming and a complete guide for wedding planning. The platform is the perfect partner for couples having virtual weddings in the post-Corona environment. Recently, Wedding Wishlist has expanded its offering to other important life events such as, baby showers, milestone birthdays and anniversaries and housewarming.

