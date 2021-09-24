Glamanand Supermodel India 2021 winners on the cover of TMM

You would like to read
- Toothsi comes on-board with Glamanand Supermodel India 2021
- Miss Teen Diva 2021 in October: says Nikhil Anand
- Earth Day 2021: Stop taking the Earth for granted
- Mumbai's Chelsea Stewart wins Goel Ganga Miss Fab India while Goel Ganga Mr Fab India goes to Nagpur's Adarsh Pathak at the Grand National Finale in Goa
- Rashi Parasrampuria to represent India at Miss Teen International
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TMM - ThnkMkt Magazine, a brand & lifestyle magazine that brings the best of the brands, fashion, people, luxury, travel, and culture and is also regarded as the opinion influencer and trendsetter revealed its very new cover with the winners of Glamanand supermodel India 2021 at Takeoff Scarlet.
The cover featured Zoya Afroz, the new Miss International India, Divija Gambhir Miss multinational India 2021, Tanya Sinha, Miss globe India 2021, and the runners-up Asmita Chakraborty and Anisha Sharma as first runners up and second runners up respectively.
The cover was unveiled by Nikhil Anand, the owner of Glamanand Group, and Kartikya Arora, the editor-in-chief of TMM Magazine. The cover was shot by the celebrity photographer Paul David Martin.
The young ladies on the cover are winners of Glamanand Supermodel India, a national preliminary to the biggest International pageants in the world including Miss International, Miss Multinational, Miss Earth, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental, Miss Globe International, and other international pageants.
Nikhil Anand, Director of Glamanad Supermodel India and MrKartikya, Editor in chief of TMM India together made this collaboration possible. The whole concept was planned and shot at The Atrio, New Delhi. This is the first time any magazine has a swimsuit cover worn by the beauty Queens and has definitely presented a new perspective. This magazine cover symbolises the new beauty as well as marks a new relationship between TMM and Glamanand.
At the launch event, Kartikya Arora, the editor-in-chief of TMM Magazine was also announced as the Vice-President of the Mister Universe pageant by Nikhil Anand. The collaboration looks forward to bring many exciting things in the future.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor