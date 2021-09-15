Glenmark concludes post marketing surveillance (PMS) study on Favipiravir (FabiFlu®)

You would like to read
- Glenmark releases interim data from PMS Study on Favipiravir (FabiFlu®)
- Glenmark's consolidated revenues grow 2.8% to Rs. 1,09,439 Mn in FY21
- Glenmark Pharma reports revenue growth of 26% and PAT growth of 21% YoY for Q1 FY 2021-22
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA tentative approval for Nintedanib Capsules, 100 mg and 150 mg
- India's first city-wide environmental surveillance platform for COVID launched
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced the successful completion of its Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) study on Favipiravir (FabiFlu®) in India.
The PMS study commenced in July 2020 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Favipiravir in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. A total of 1083 patients were enrolled in the prospective, open label, multicentre, single arm study.
Results showed no new safety signals or concerns with the use of Favipiravir, and already-known side effects such as weakness, gastritis, diarrhoea, vomiting, etc., were found to be mild in nature. The time for fever resolution was 4 days, while time for clinical cure was 7 days.
Glenmark's PMS study is the first and largest post marketing study conducted in India on Favipiravir in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. Thirteen sites - both Government and private institutions - across Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Nashik, Nagpur, and Trivandrum took part. The study was conducted in patients in line with the approved indication of the drug.
Commenting on these findings, Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations, said, "This study was crucial as it examined the safety and efficacy of FabiFlu® in real-world settings, where multiple variables can impact the results. Despite these factors, the PMS study demonstrated FabiFlu®'s consistent ability to provide symptomatic relief and improve clinical outcomes in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. It is a step forward both for Glenmark and the medical community, as it reinforces the oral antiviral's multiple benefits in tackling the pandemic."
On June 19, 2020, Glenmark became the first company in India to receive restricted emergency use approval from India's drug regulator for Favipiravir (FabiFlu®), making it the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. The approval was granted as part of accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in India.
This PMS study continued to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Favipiravir (FabiFlu®) post its launch in the market. The average age of patients in the study was 40 years, with women comprising 40 per cent, while men 60 per cent of the study population. Hypertension (11 per cent) and diabetes (8 per cent) were the two most common comorbidities noted in these patients. Fever was present in all patients at baseline, followed by cough (81 per cent), fatigue (46.2 per cent), and new loss of taste (41 per cent).
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor