Glenmark launches Tavulus® for COPD treatment in Spain

You would like to read
- Glenmark's consolidated revenues grow 2.8% to Rs. 1,09,439 Mn in FY21
- Glenmark Pharma reports revenue growth of 26% and PAT growth of 21% YoY for Q1 FY 2021-22
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA tentative approval for Nintedanib Capsules, 100 mg and 150 mg
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Theophylline Extended-release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company today announced the launch of a bioequivalent version of Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) under the brand name Tavulus® in Spain, for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
COPD is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the lungs, damaging the lung tissue and narrowing the airways, all of which make breathing difficult. Studies show that close to 2.5 million people suffer from COPD in Spain.[i]
Tavulus® is expected to provide relief to a large patient population in the country. It is a long-acting bronchodilator that helps to open the airways and makes it easier for air to get in and out of the lungs. It also works to prevent sudden, short-term worsening of COPD symptoms.
Commenting on the launch, Vice President - Business Development of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Jiri Havranek, says, "The goal of COPD treatment has always been to provide quick symptomatic relief to patients, and reduce the risk of exacerbations. Since its launch, we have seen the multiple therapeutic benefits of Tavulus® in other markets, and we are pleased to extend these benefits to patients in Spain. This inhalation therapy has been shown to significantly aid in the daily management of COPD. We hope that it improves both COPD symptoms and quality of life in those who are most affected."
In November 2017, a Glenmark European subsidiary entered into a strategic, exclusive in-licensing arrangement for marketing generic Tiotropium Bromide DPI in Western Europe and the UK. Glenmark is planning subsequent launches of the product across these markets under the brand name Tiogiva® in UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland and Norway; Tavulus® in Denmark and Netherlands; and Tiotropium Glenmark® in Germany.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor