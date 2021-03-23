Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg: Granted competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity

You would like to read
- Glenmark receives USFDA final approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride ER capsules
- Glenmark Pharma gains on final USFDA nod on diltiazem hydrochloride capsules
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Sirolimus tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg
- Cipla receives final approval for generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's IMITREX® (Sumatriptan Nasal Spray, 20 mg)
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, the generic version of Cardizem 1 SR Extended-Release Capsules, 60 mg, 90mg, and 120 mg, of Biovail Laboratories Inc.
Glenmark has been granted a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, therefore, with this approval, Glenmark is the first approved applicant for such competitive generic therapy and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity upon commercial marketing.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending January 2021, the Cardizem SR Extended-Release Capsules, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately USD 56.7 million.
Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 170 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 42 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor