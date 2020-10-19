JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

NHAI set to make FY 2021 the best year of highway construction

CM Studios and Lightstream win gold at Promax India Awards 2020
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Sirolimus tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc logo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Sirolimus Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, the generic version of Rapamune®1 Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, of PF Prism CV.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2020, the Rapamune® Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $119.7 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 165 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the US FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

1 All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

2 Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents

* IQVIATM National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, August 2020

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 19 2020. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Sirolimus tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Sirolimus Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, the generic version of Rapamune®1 Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, of PF Prism CV.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Sirolimus Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, the generic version of Rapamune®1 Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, of PF Prism CV.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2020, the Rapamune® Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $119.7 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 165 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the US FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

1 All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

2 Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents

* IQVIATM National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, August 2020

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Sirolimus tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Sirolimus Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, the generic version of Rapamune®1 Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, of PF Prism CV.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2020, the Rapamune® Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $119.7 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 165 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the US FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

1 All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

2 Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents

* IQVIATM National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, August 2020

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22