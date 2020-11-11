Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Tacrolimus Capsules USP, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Tacrolimus Capsules USP, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of Prograf®1 Capsules, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg, of Astellas Pharm US, Inc.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending September 2020, the Prograf® Capsules, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately USD 286.8 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 166 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

1 All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

2 Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents

* IQVIATM National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, September 2020

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)