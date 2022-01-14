Glenmark's subsidiary receives NDA Approval by US FDA for Ryaltris™ Nasal Spray"

You would like to read
- Glenmark receives marketing approval for Ryaltris®, an innovative combination nasal spray, in 13 countries across the EU and UK
- Precision Oncology Company 4baseCare launches one-of-its-kind Indian Population Specific Cancer Gene Panel
- India's leading precision oncology company 4baseCare joins hands with US based Cellworks to bring AI-driven personalised cancer care in India
- Rarissime - Wonders from dermatology expert at your dressing table
- Dr Batra's Healthcare launches scientific homeopathy treatments for food, skin and respiratory allergies
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company announced that its fully owned subsidiary Glenmark Specialty S.A. (Switzerland), received FDA approval on its New Drug Application (NDA) for Ryaltris™, an innovative, fixed- dose (metered), prescription, combination drug product nasal spray for the treatment of symptoms of Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older in the United States.
"The FDA's approval of Ryaltris™ represents a major milestone for Glenmark and clearly supports our efforts to bring innovative treatment options in our key therapeutic areas," said Robert Crockart, Chief Commercial Officer of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. "With this NDA approval, we look forward to bringing this new medicine to physicians and their patients for the treatment of symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis, including nasal and ocular symptoms."
Ryaltris™ will be marketed and distributed in the United States (US) by Hikma Specialty U.S.A., Inc., as part of its exclusive licensing agreement with Glenmark Specialty S.A (Switzerland).
Ryaltris™ is a metered, fixed-dose, aqueous suspension, prescription drug product nasal spray approved by the FDA for the treatment of symptoms associated with Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis. Each unit of Ryaltris™ nasal spray contains 665 mcg of olopatadine hydrochloride, a histamine-1(H1)-receptor inhibitor, and 25 mcg of mometasone furoate, a corticosteroid. The combination drug product nasal spray is indicated for the treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. The safety and effectiveness of Ryaltris™ in pediatric patients younger than 12 years of age has not been established.
The recommended daily dose for Ryaltris™ is 2 sprays in each nostril twice daily.
Ryaltris™ will be marketed and distributed in the United States through their partner Hikma Specialty U.S.A. Inc., Columbus, OH.
Ryaltris™ has been approved and is marketed in Australia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan. In April 2021, Glenmark concluded the DCP regulatory procedure in Europe, enabling approval in 17 countries across EU and UK.
Glenmark has entered into commercial agreements with several partners around the world, including Menarini for the commercialization of Ryaltris™ in select EU markets, and with Bausch Health in Canada (where it is under review by Health Canada).
U.S. Important Safety Information for Ryaltris™
Ryaltris™ is an intra-nasal spray and should not be administered orally, instilled in the eyes, ears or applied to the skin.
In clinical studies, the most common adverse events that were observed in those 12 years of age and over using Ryaltris™, were altered taste (3%), nose bleeds (1%) and nasal discomfort (1%).
Ryaltris™ should not be used by anyone who has had an allergic reaction to olopatadine or mometasone.
Close medical supervision is required in anyone who has a weakened immune system, including those who have had infections with opportunistic pathogens. Increased risk of occurrence or potential worsening of pre-existing infections (e.g. tuberculosis) with fungi, bacteria or viruses can occur; including fatal chickenpox, measles and herpes infections in susceptible patients.
Ryaltris™ should be used under close medical supervision in anyone who has had nose bleeds or nasal perforation. Recurrence, worsening or persistence of these nasal problems can occur.
Close growth monitoring of pediatric patients (12 years and over) by a medical practitioner is recommended with the use of Ryaltris™.
Ryaltris™ effect on pregnancy and through transmission in breast milk is not known. Talk to your doctor if you are pregnant, plan to become pregnant or breastfeeding, to ensure it is safe for you to use.
For full prescribing information, please write to corpcomm@glenmarkpharma.com.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and OTC businesses and with operations in over 80 countries. Glenmark's key therapeutic areas of focus are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It ranks among the world's top 50 Generics and Biosimilar companies (Top 50 Company Rankings, 2020, from Informa's Generics Bulletin).
The company has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the fourth consecutive year in a row. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry being featured in the index. For more information, (https://www.glenmarkpharma.com) visit www.glenmarkpharma.com.
For more information, please contact: Udaykumar Murthy, Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communications, +91 9960377617, corpcomm@glenmarkpharma.com
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor