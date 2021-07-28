Global banks show tantalising signs of stability: S & P

You would like to read
- Credit growth in FY22 to be in low double-digit: Care Ratings
- Dvara KGFS receives the long-term rating of 'ACUITE A-' by Acuite Ratings and Research Limited
- India's leading dating app "Woo" launches Vaccination Badge for its 10 million user base
- IHDLife ships 2 million syringes to the US to ensure continued COVID-19 vaccinations
- Elevator Industry escalates its mechanics who kept the world moving during pandemic, with OOH campaign
Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): The global banking sector is clawing its way back to normalcy, according to a new report by S & P Global Ratings.
The strong support by authorities for households and corporates over the course of Covid-19 has clearly helped banks, it said.
Lenders were also well positioned going into the pandemic after banks bolstered their capital, provisioning, funding and liquidity buffers in the wake of the global financial crisis.
S & P Global Ratings expects normalisation to be the dominant theme of next 12 months as rebounding economies, vaccinations and state measures help banks bounce back much more quickly than was conceivable in the dark days of 2020.
"We see less downside risk for banks as economies rebound, vaccinations kick in and banks feel the stabilising effects of state intervention," said S & P Global Ratings credit analyst Gavin Gunning.
"With no vaccine in October 2020, we believed at the time that 2021 could be a very difficult year for banks. State intervention on behalf of corporates and households -- including significant fiscal and monetary policy support -- is working and banks have benefited," said Gunning.
S & P's net negative outlook for the global banking sector improved to 1 per cent in June from 31 per cent in October 2020. As at June 25, about 13 per cent of bank outlooks were negative.
This is significantly lower than October 2020 when about one-third of rating outlooks on banks were negative.
S & P said its base case is that the global banking sector will continue to slowly stabilise as the economic rebound gains momentum and as support is gradually withdrawn.
Should a re-intensification of risks occur, this will require more support from public authorities for the real economy.
For 11 of the top 20 banking jurisdictions, S & P estimates that a return to pre-Covid-19 levels of financial strength will not occur until 2023 or beyond. For the other nine, it estimates that recovery may occur by year-end 2022. (ANI)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor