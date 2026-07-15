VMPL New Delhi [India], July 15: The World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) concluded the Global Business Convergence Summit 2026 (GBCS 2026), held on the occasion of the 7th World SME Day, at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The full day diplomatic and enterprise convergence brought together representatives from over 25 nations, including Ambassadors, Heads of Mission, investors, MSME leaders, and international institutions, under the theme "Connect. Collaborate. Prosper." The Grand Inaugural Ceremony was presided over by Mr Benno Boer, Programme Specialist and Chief of the Natural Sciences Unit at the UNESCO New Delhi Office, as Guest of Honour, alongside Ambassador Prof. (Dr.) Kheswar Chandan Jankee GOSK, President of WASME, and Dr Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary of WASME and Member of the NGO UNESCO Liaison Committee (2024-26). The event was conceptualised and coordinated under the overall supervision of Dr Sanjiv Layek and Mr Naveen Sharma, Senior Advisor to WASME and Chairman of Athena Ventures.

Thirty diplomatic missions representing nations across Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas participated in the Ceremonial Lamp Lighting, marking a defining opening to the Inaugural Session. The representatives in attendance included Ambassadors and Heads of Mission from Algeria, The Gambia, Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Timor Leste, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Cuba, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Ecuador, Panama, Guyana, and Kenya, alongside diplomatic representatives from Togo and Trinidad and Tobago. The Welcome Address was delivered by Dr Sanjiv Layek, who noted that GBCS 2026 represented the most diplomatically diverse edition of the World SME Day Summit in WASME's history.

"Small enterprise is the world's most underestimated institution. Every head of state in this room today governs an economy where small businesses are not a footnote. They are the chapter. WASME exists to make sure they are also the headline." Dr Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary, WASME The Presidential Address was delivered by Ambassador Prof. (Dr.) Kheswar Chandan Jankee GOSK, who drew on his distinguished career as the former Ambassador of Mauritius to Germany and the Russian Federation to frame the summit's significance, stating that today's MSME convergence was not merely a trade event, but a statement of sovereign intent by every diplomatic mission present.

"Small and medium enterprises are not simply a sector. They are the architecture of inclusive economies. When twenty nations walk to the same lamp today, they are not performing a ceremony. They are making a policy statement, together." Ambassador Prof. (Dr.) Kheswar Chandan Jankee GOSK, President, WASME The Guest of Honour Address was delivered by Mr Benno Boer of UNESCO, who highlighted the importance of sustainable development and the role of MSMEs in building resilient economies. He emphasised that the global MSME sector, responsible for the majority of employment and a significant share of GDP in developing economies, must remain central to any credible conversation on sustainable development.

"WASME and UNESCO share a conviction that sustainable development is not built in ministries alone. It is built in the workshop, the supply chain, and by the small exporter who figures out a greener way to do business. This summit is that conviction in action." Mr Benno Boer, Programme Specialist, Natural Sciences, UNESCO Heylin Spark served as the Official PR and Marketing Partner for the event. As a global brand strategy and public relations firm, Heylin Spark has been working with leading global forums, institutions, governments, and business leaders to create meaningful communication strategies, strengthen brand identity, and build influential platforms that enhance global visibility and reputation.

Commenting on the occasion, Shubham Sharma, Founder and CEO of Heylin Spark, said: "Great ideas create impact only when they are communicated with credibility and purpose. At Heylin Spark, our mission is to build platforms that connect visionary leaders, institutions, and businesses with global opportunities while creating meaningful conversations that inspire collaboration and lasting change." Recognised among the 40 Under 40 India Leaders 2026, Anurag Chaudhuri, Head of Product, AI Platform at Flipkart, highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence in driving innovation and shaping the future of businesses. A distinguished industry leader recognised for excellence in AI and innovation, he emphasised the transformative role of intelligent technologies in accelerating digital transformation and sustainable growth.

Distinguished Speakers The summit also featured inspiring sessions by: - Dr Sujit Paul, Group CEO, Zota Healthcare - Sridevi J- Viyug Coach, CEO & Founder, Sri Viyug and Viyug Infotech Business Solutions - Khushbu Modi, Founder & Chief Communication Coach, Neuro Speak Gym - Dr Prachi Patil, Founder & Medical Director, Novacutis Clinic - Akshaya Naronikar, Founder & CEO, Iridium Private Global Business Convergence Summit Awards 2026 The prestigious Global Business Convergence Summit Awards 2026 were presented to distinguished leaders for their outstanding contributions to business, innovation, healthcare, media, and enterprise development, including: - Rohan Sadashiv Shirke, Managing Director, Saraswati Publishing Company - Print and Packaging Excellence - Sanjay Raina, Co Founder & CEO, Tapplent - Leading Global HR Technology Company Driving the Future of Work

- Pankhuri Sharma, Private Banker, TEDx Speaker and Author of Align with Your Higher Self- Distinguished Author and Thought Leader - Dr Naba Kumar Haldar, Group Head, QA & EHS, Bharti Real Estate - Excellence in Sustainable Construction Leadership and Research - Mohammad Shanawaz, CEO, JHYRO Group of Industries Private Limited - Global Business Icon - Anjana Virmani, Senior Vice President, Pamm Advertising & Marketing - Excellence in Event Management - Ira Agarwal, Founder, EmergeAI Technologies - Global Leader in AI Innovation, Digital Boards and Sustainability - Yasika Basnett, Director, Moris Media Private Limited - Outstanding Contribution to the Media, Public Relations and Digital Communications Industry

- Syed Rashid Shuttari, Chairman, Kebo Group of Companies- For Excellence in Interior Designing (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)