Global Carrier Awards 2022: DE-CIX is honored as the Best Internet Exchange Operator for the 7th Consecutive Year

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/SRV): The world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, DE-CIX, has been honored in the 2022 Global Carrier Awards in the category of "Best Internet Exchange Operator." DE-CIX has now received the prize seven times since the award's inception in 2015.

The award was presented at the gala Global Carrier Awards ceremony in London. The Global Carrier Awards are awarded annually and honor innovations, vision, and excellence in both the regional and global markets for telecommunications, data centers, and Internet Exchanges.

The jury comprises of analysts from the area of telecommunications, industry experts, and leading editors of the specialist publication Capacity Magazine.

"It is such an honor for us to be recognized again by renowned experts from our sector. DE-CIX's success is the result of our cutting-edge technology, professionalism, neutrality, enthusiasm for community building, our excellent team, and our many partners worldwide. All of this has enabled us to build unrivalled interconnection ecosystems that are used every day by network operators, companies, and organizations around the globe to exchange data reliably, securely, at high speeds, and at high volumes. As a future-oriented company, we will continue to strive for interconnection excellence and innovative power to support networks of all sizes, including enterprise networks, and remain at the forefront of technological developments," said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

The company has recently undergone a change of management, with extensions to the board and Ivanov taking over as Chair of the Board and global CEO. "I want to thank the entire network operator community and all our partners and customers worldwide. They are part of this success. This award and recent traffic records at our terabit-heavy IXs around the globe, like Frankfurt, New York, and Madrid, are a recognition that although some things are changing, our basic DNA as a company will remain intact. We will continue to make interconnection easy and of the highest quality everywhere and, at the same time, provide innovative services to meet the needs of network providers and enterprises. And this is exactly what both our customers and the wider industry appreciate," Ivanov continued, receiving the award for the first time as global CEO of DE-CIX.

Rejoicing in the achievement of receiving the Global Carrier Awards, the Country Director at DE-CIX India, Sudhir Kunder, said, "This recognition has provided motivation to keep pushing ahead to further our unassailable lead in the Market. We are constantly providing best-in-class Peering and DirectCLOUD services, resulting in ease of doing business at lower costs. The international seal of approval will not only validate the global standards of the services we offer but will also increase existing clients' trust and attract new ones. We leave no stone unturned when it comes to customer satisfaction and live by the motto "Customer First and Customer Delight."

DE-CIX in Frankfurt is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world, with record data throughput of over 13 terabits per second and almost 1100 connected customers. Including the Frankfurt location, DE-CIX is active in over 40 metro markets in Europe, North America, the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, with nearly 3000 networks connected. Together, the DE-CIX Internet Exchanges form the world's largest neutral interconnection ecosystem, with a connected customer capacity of over 100 terabits. In the course of 2022, the DE-CIX IXs in New York and Madrid have also all have exceeded the 1-terabit mark, reflecting strong growth at all DE-CIX locations globally.

DE-CIX India is the largest Internet Exchange in the country, focusing on providing Premium Interconnection Platform Services and Operating a wide range of carrier and Data Centre Neutral Exchanges, as well as Interconnecting a large number of Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), Over-The-Top (OTT) players, DNS root servers, National and International telco networks, and Social Media Networks in all major metropolitan areas.

DE-CIX India is powered by DE-CIX, operator of one of the world's largest Internet Exchanges, in Frankfurt (Germany). DE-CIX India is a data centre and carrier-neutral internet exchange operator with a nationwide license and the first legally compliant service provider in India. DE-CIX India operates four Internet Exchanges in India: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata. DE-CIX Mumbai is Asia Pacific's Largest Internet Exchange Point among 153 exchanges in 29 Asian countries (source: (https://www.peeringdb.com)

