Global Child Prodigy Awards announces top 100 child prodigies for 2022

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/ATK): GCPA (Global Child Prodigy Awards), the world's first child prodigy initiative that aims at recognizing young talents, has just announced the names of the top 100 child prodigies for the year 2022.
These awardees will soon be felicitated at a grand event that is scheduled to take place in Dubai during February 2022.
Global Child Prodigy Awards is a unified platform that has a unique initiative of recognizing, honoring, and encouraging young and budding talents from around the world. The team has just announced the top 100 child prodigies for this year, providing them with a global platform to shine.
To know more about GCPA, log on to (https://www.gcpawards.com).
Around 97% of children are not in a position to nurture their talents to the next level after the age of 15; that's where GCPA precisely comes into the picture, to enable such child performers, excel in their respective field of passion.
Following the announcement of GCPA 2022, the website received thousands of applications from 68 countries across the world. After a thorough evaluation, the selection committee has now shortlisted the top 100 child prodigies under the age of 15 across 48 different categories, including sports, education, technology, astronomy, innovation, and dance to name a few.
GCPA Ceremony 2022
The winners of the Global Child Prodigy Awards 2022 will be felicitated at a grand ceremony that is scheduled to be held in Dubai during February 2022. The top 100 child prodigies will receive awards from prominent personalities from around the world.
The team will also launch a book on the same day, which will feature stories of the successful child prodigies who have made it to the 'Top 100' list and it will be circulated across 150 countries. The book will be available to the top libraries of the world.
Prashant Pandey, the CEO of GCP Awards, who was super-excited on this occasion, told the media spokesperson - "We, at GCPA, are happy to announce the names of GCP awardees for 2022. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the parents of all the children for their immense support throughout and for the encouragement they have given to their wards to reach such great heights. Without their support, it would not have been possible to realize the potential of these budding talents."
GCPA: World's First Child Prodigy Initiative
The GCPA initiative was announced for the first time in 2017 by the Oscar awardee A. R. Rahman. In 2020, the website of GCP Awards was launched by H.E Erik Solheim, the sixth United Nations Environment Executive Director and Under-Secretary-General at the United Nations.
Following this, the team curated a list of global child talents for 2020 and felicitated the winners at a grand event in Delhi in 2020 in the presence of dignitaries such as Dr Kiran Bedi, Former Honorable Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, and Dr Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate.
Dr K Abdul Ghani, the mentor of GCPA, popularly known as the Green Man of India, addressed the media saying - "Through this initiative, we aim at giving young talents the much-deserved global exposure and providing them the right opportunities at the right time to ensure that they create a significant impact on society."
GCPA is an incredible platform that helps talented kids prove their mettle in various fields. The team looks forward to bigger collaborations, partnerships, and sponsorships to take this initiative to the next level.
After raising their seed round from Glowworms Ventures, Global Child Prodigy Awards is also in the process of raising their next funding round in 2022.
GCPA is a unique platform that aims at recognizing talented children in various categories from around the world and giving them the recognition and encouragement they deserve. This is the first initiative of its kind.
Log on to (https://www.gcpawards.com) for further information or email info@gcpawards.com for any collaboration requests.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
