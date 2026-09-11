VMPL New Delhi [India], September 10: The Global Conference on Sustainable Development & Business Excellence was held at the UNESCO Auditorium, UNESCO House, Chanakyapuri, bringing together Ambassadors, diplomats, policymakers, industry leaders and MSME entrepreneurs for a full day of dialogue, recognition and knowledge-sharing. Held under the theme "Advancing the SDGs through Innovation, Inclusion and Enterprise Excellence," the conference was organised in association with the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), an international NGO holding UN ECOSOC Consultative and Observer Status. The day opened with a Ceremonial Lamp Lighting followed by the Welcome Address from Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary of WASME and Representative of the NGO-UNESCO Liaison Committee (2024-26), who set the context for the proceedings. Ambassador Prof. (Dr.) Kheswar Chandan Jankee, GOSK, President of WASME, delivered the Formal Opening remarks, and Dr. Benno Boer, Programme Specialist - Natural Sciences at UNESCO, delivered the Guest of Honour keynote address.

A highlight of the morning session was the formal launch of 'Pockets of Hope,' a flagship publication developed jointly by WASME and UNESCO, unveiled on stage by Dr. Boer, Ms. Neha Midha (National Programme Officer, Natural Sciences, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia), Dr. Sanjiv Layek and Mr. Zeeshaan Pathan, Group MD & CEO of World Development Corporation. The launch was followed by a panel discussion on the themes of the publication, moderated by Dr. Boer with Ms. Midha and Mr. Ram Boojh, former UNESCO India representative and Founder of the Mobius Foundation. The conference featured a Fireside Chat with Dr. Abhishek Gilara, Managing Director of Rambhajo's, focusing on preserving India's heritage craftsmanship and shaping the future of Indian entrepreneurship. The session was followed by insightful presentations and speeches by Dr. B.M. Farookh, Founder & Chairman, Fiza Group of Companies, on Green Energy; Ms. Rachna Sharma, Founder, Phuro Innovations, on Earth's Heartbeat; Acu. Sumita Sarang Satarkar, Director, Swasthya Santulan Medicare, on the Future of Healthcare and Acupuncture; and Mr. Rohan Shah, Founder & Director, Hrutik Foundation, on MSME Development and Innovation.

Two high-level panel discussions anchored the afternoon programme. The first, on "Financing, Innovation and Global Market Access for Sustainable & Inclusive Enterprises," was moderated by CA (Dr.) Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, Central Council Member of ICAI, with panellists Mr. Sameer Karwal, Mr. Zeeshaan Pathan and Prof. (Dr.) Tanu Jindal. The second, on "Quality, Innovation & Competitiveness," was moderated by Mr. Naveen Sharma, Chairman of Anaika Global, with panellists Dr. Arti Khosla, Prof. (Dr.) Neelam Saxena and Mr. Mohammad Musaib. A dedicated session also felicitated accredited Ambassadors, diplomats and dignitaries in attendance. Mr. Anwar Sadat, Chief Strategist and Trade at WASME, presented the organisation's new 5-Pillar Strategic Partnership Framework, WASME Academy modules and Centres of Excellence, before moderating a third panel on "ESG, Sustainability Reporting & Impact Financing," featuring Dr. Ruby Makhija, Mr. S.K. Gautam, Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer and Mr. Srinivas J. Dr. Inder Negi, National Secretary of the Indian International Trade Development Organisation (IITDO), presented the Productive Green Corridor Mission (PGCM). The afternoon closed with 'Sounds of Bharat,' a live showcase of India's indigenous and folk musical traditions curated by Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer with performing artists from the India International Indigenous Music Collective and the Bharat Vishwa Baithak Movement.

The conference concluded with the Excellence Awards 2026, felicitating individuals and organisations for outstanding contributions to sustainability and enterprise excellence, followed by Closing Remarks and a Vote of Thanks from Dr. Sanjiv Layek and a formal group photograph. The conference recognised distinguished leaders for their outstanding contributions across various fields. Satyam Roychowdhury, Founder & MD, Techno India Group and Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, was honoured for Visionary Leadership in Education, Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Mrs. Sadhna Karsoliya, Chairperson, TIT Group of Institutions, received the honour for Excellence in Technical Education & Placements; Khalid Ansari, Founder & MD, Coral Group, was recognised as a Visionary Entrepreneur; and Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, M.D. & Chief Dermatologist, Sakhiya Skin Clinic, was honoured for Excellence in Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Leadership.

"Today's conference reaffirms WASME's continuing commitment to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals through the strength of MSMEs. The launch of 'Pockets of Hope' with UNESCO, and the breadth of dialogue we have seen across financing, ESG, innovation and market access, reflect the collaborative spirit that will carry this agenda forward," said Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary, WASME. Heylin Spark, a leading PR, marketing and branding firm, played a key role as the Official PR & Marketing Partner for the conference. With expertise in strategic communications, brand positioning and media outreach, Heylin Spark supported the event's visibility and engagement, helping amplify its message and reach across relevant audiences.

Media Contact Heylin Spark https://www.heylinspark.com/ info@heylinspark.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)