PNN New Delhi [India], May 28: Global Corporate Wellness and Organisational Transformation Platform Antarmanh Consulting hosted the Human Sustainability Summit at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, HR leaders, trust and safety leaders, wellness leaders, and mental health professionals to deliberate on the future of work, AI, ESG priorities and the growing need for human-centric workplace practices. Centred around the theme "Building workplaces that don't break humans", the summit explored how organisations can create sustainable work environments that balance technology, productivity, and employee well-being. The summit was led by Seema Rekha, Founder Director, Antarmanh Consulting, and featured keynote addresses by Dr Dnyaneshwar Mulay, Former High Commissioner of India to the Maldives and former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, alongside Sadhna Shanker, Member of National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dr G.P. Rao, Founder & Managing Partner, GPR HR Consulting LLP ( Good People Relations), and Ravi Shankar Sankaran, Chartered Accountant CFO, SMS Group. The event commenced with a traditional welcome ceremony and lamp lighting led by the dignitaries.

A key panel discussion, "Can AI scale without breaking humans?", featured conversations around ethical AI adoption, workplace transformation, and the need for people-first innovation in rapidly evolving organisations. Another discussion focused on workforce well-being, inclusive leadership, and sustainable organisational practices, with experts sharing perspectives on balancing performance with employee mental health and resilience. The summit also featured recognition segments honouring leaders and organisations contributing towards workplace well-being, sustainability, and people-centric innovation. Philips, as the Innovation Partner, highlighted conversations around heart health and preventive wellness as part of broader workplace sustainability discussions. The event concluded with a networking dinner attended by delegates, speakers, and industry stakeholders from across sectors.

About Antarmanh Consulting Antarmanh is a 13-year-old India-based mental wellness organisation offering a curated ecosystem of solutions across psychological well-being and allied areas such as nutrition and financial wellness. Having recently completed 13 years of impact, Antarmanh has evolved into a one-stop platform that addresses diverse mental health needs across age groups through integrated, accessible, and holistic care. It operates with a purpose that goes beyond conventional business metrics - driving psychologically safe workplaces and strengthening emotional resilience across organisations. With more than a decade of experience, the firm has specialized in delivering data-driven EAP and Trust & Safety (T & S) solutions that enhance workforce performance while addressing complex human challenges within organisations.

Its growth into Southeast Asia and presence across 18 countries reflects a sustained focus on building trusted partnerships across sectors such as IT, insurance, healthcare, and government. The organisation has worked with globally recognized companies, including Coca-Cola and Nestle, reinforcing its position as a credible partner in organisational well-being. Alongside its corporate engagements, Antarmanh continues to advance its social impact through the Antarmanh Foundation, with ongoing initiatives aimed at empowering underserved communities through access to mental health, education, and skill development programs. Link to the website - https://antarmanh.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)