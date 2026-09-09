BusinessWire India Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 9: iKure Techsoft Private Limited today announced it has secured USD 1.8 million in Pre-Series A funding from four globally respected healthcare, foundation and strategic investors - Philips Foundation, World Diabetes Foundation, Bayer Foundation (facilitated through We Share Forward) and Prourgn LLC, Japan - each reaching the decision independently after evaluating iKure's delivery model, technology platform and ability to execute at scale. The participation of four globally recognized organizations from healthcare, philanthropy and strategic investment reflects growing confidence in scalable, technology-enabled primary healthcare models built in India. The investment lets iKure keep showing up for patients long after the first visit - not treating a check-up as the finish line but staying with people for as long as their care actually requires. It is this promise, more than the round itself, that drew four independent investors to the same conclusion.

Why This Matters India has made significant progress in expanding access to screening. The larger challenge is building systems that stay with patients after the first visit. Diabetes, hypertension and maternal health complications demand ongoing monitoring, not a single check-up - and non-communicable disease is now the leading cause of death in the country. A diagnosis without follow-up rarely changes an outcome. iKure was built to close that gap: health workers who become familiar faces in a community for years, not visitors passing through, backed by patient records that carry forward rather than reset with every visit. That is what four investors with different mandates evaluated before committing capital - and why they arrived, independently, at the same conclusion.

iKure's Model iKure operates across eleven Indian states, reaching 7,900 villages and 36 million+ people, with more than 4.5 million patient interactions recorded across its network. The company runs primary healthcare hubs, clinics, pharmacies, diagnostics and telemedicine services - unified through WHIMS, its proprietary digital health platform, and delivered on the ground by more than 400+ trained Community Health Activists. These pieces function as one system, not separate programs. A diagnosis made at a healthcare hub becomes part of a patient record in WHIMS that a Community Health Activist checks before knocking on that same door weeks later. Diabetes360, iKure's chronic disease management program, applies the same logic - routing ongoing diabetes care through the same field network used for maternal health and cardiac monitoring, so continuity, not a single specialist visit, keeps a patient's condition managed. More than 10,000 women-led Self-Help Groups extend this reach into households a clinical service alone would struggle to enter.

The model has held up across geographies with little in common beyond the constraints they impose - from flood-prone coastal regions to landlocked terrain with very different infrastructure gaps. That range, more than any single result, is what this group of investors evaluated before committing capital. How The Investment Will Be Deployed The funding puts more health workers on the ground and expands iKure's healthcare hubs, clinics, pharmacies and diagnostic capacity across underserved regions. A significant share is going into WHIMS, including new AI-enabled clinical decision support built to give field workers earlier warning of patient risk and give clinical teams sharper tools for managing larger patient populations.

Remote patient monitoring and workforce development round out the plan - both extensions of the same idea already built into the model: care that stays with people over time instead of resetting after each visit. The funding grows iKure's presence across India and deepens its clinical reach; it does not open a new line of business. Outlook This round positions iKure for its next phase of growth, moving the company from strong regional coverage toward deeper engagement with state health systems and national health planning. The model's core approach, pairing community health workers with longitudinal digital records, is built to extend beyond India, though the company's immediate priority remains scaling its healthcare infrastructure within the country.

Quotes "Every part of this investment is intended to ensure that patients remain connected to care long after their first consultation, whether that means training more health workers or sharpening what our technology can flag before a condition worsens. That accountability is what we built this company around, and it is what determines how we scale from here." - Sujay Santra, Founder and CEO, iKure "Improving access to quality healthcare for underserved communities is at the heart of Philips Foundation's mission. We invested in iKure because its model combines trusted community health networks, primary care and digital tools to keep people connected to care beyond the first consultation. We are pleased to support iKure as it scales this model and reaches more underserved communities across India."

- Bahaa Eddine Sarroukh, Director & Head, Philips Foundation Impact Investments "At the World Diabetes Foundation, we believe that strong primary healthcare systems are essential to improving the prevention, early detection and management of diabetes and other chronic diseases. Reaching underserved communities at scale requires solutions that are locally rooted, innovative and sustainable. iKure's approach-combining community health activists with technology-enabled primary care-reflects that ambition. We are proud of our partnership that focuses on making quality healthcare more accessible to communities that need it most. We have been consistently impressed by the capability and dedication of the iKure team, and by their ability to combine deep community understanding with technology and innovative approaches to healthcare delivery."

- Cansu Unalan, Project Manager, World Diabetes Foundation "Building healthcare that actually reaches the last village is not a matter of one good idea - it takes years of listening, adjusting, and starting again. This round is recognition of that persistence. In my own career, running operations across Asia, the hardest part was never the technology - it was the last mile. That is precisely what iKure has built: trusted health workers, community clinics, and the follow-through that makes technology actually work in a village. Japanese companies are looking very closely at India today, and I hope to help connect them with what iKure has built here. I am proud to walk alongside them, and I believe the most important part of iKure's work is still ahead."

- Rieko Yano, Founder and CEO, Prourgn LLC "Congratulations to iKure on this important milestone. At We Share Forward, we're especially proud of the role we've been able to play as a facilitator and catalyst in bringing renowned partners like the World Diabetes Foundation and Bayer Foundation into this Pre-Series A round alongside us - mobilizing this kind of collective, high-caliber philanthropic capital is exactly the impact we exist to create. Beyond the funding itself, we're inspired by what it will help iKure achieve: strengthening its frontline health worker network and expanding access to diabetes and non-communicable disease care for more underserved communities across India. We're proud to stand behind Sujay and the entire iKure team, and we look forward to a strong partnership as this next chapter unfolds."

- Mariano Larena, Managing Director, We Share Forward (Switzerland) "Health equity starts in communities. Through trusted local health workers and accessible primary care, iKure is expanding quality healthcare for underserved populations. We are proud to support this innovative model and its mission to improve health outcomes for those who need it most." - Stefan Wilhelm, Director, Social Innovation & Head LATAM & Africa, Bayer Foundation The Pre-Series A investment positions iKure to strengthen its technology-enabled primary healthcare platform, expand its clinical infrastructure and extend continuous, community-based care to more underserved populations across India. As the company enters its next phase of growth, its focus remains unchanged: building a healthcare system that stays connected to patients long after the first visit.

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