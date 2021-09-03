Global IT consultancy firm Xebia acquires Google Cloud Premier Partner g-company with revenue 24 Million Euros

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/ Xebia): Xebia acquires g-company and solidifies its position as a leading Google Cloud Partner. With the acquisition of g-company, Xebia increases its GCP capabilities and expands its services with solutions like Google Workspace, enabling it to facilitate digital transformations even better.

In 2007, when Google introduced its first business solution, David Saris launched g-company. As Google's first partner in Northern Europe, g-company has grown alongside the IT multinational, with over 70 people now working from its offices in Malaysia, Belgium, and the Netherlands. g-company partners with Google, Salesforce, Freshworks, monday.com, and many other web-based solutions to offer application development, data, machine learning, modern infrastructure, and online workplace services to companies across the globe.

Xebia is a fast-growing IT consultancy organization that houses multiple brands, each one covering a digital domain, such as cloud, data, AI, Agile, DevOps, and software consulting. Xebia strives to be a leading global player in training and consultancy, including Google Cloud and Workspace. With g-company, Xebia can grow by adding additional services to its one-stop shop for businesses worldwide.

"I'm very proud of what we've achieved over the last fourteen years, but as far as I'm concerned, the biggest growth is yet to come. So many workloads still need to move to the cloud. Google is a key player in this, but I believe in freedom of choice. With Xebia, we can really offer our customers that." - David Saris, Founder & CEO g-company.

"Like Xebia, we too believe in focus. With so much expertise, we can now offer our customers a one-stop-shop experience. From cloud engineering and managed services to machine learning, multi-cloud, data, and AI, cloud-native software development and security." - Lennart Benoot, Managing Partner g-company.

"We are very excited to welcome g-company into the Xebia family. We are looking forward to strong business synergies with a differentiated high growth that will further strengthen our leadership capabilities in 'Cloud'. Xebia's technology and leading digital capabilities will go hand-in-hand with g-company's premier Google Could

partnership for an increased market share in India, North America, UK, Europe, ME, ANZ and other APAC countries. g-company offers a team of experienced specialists and adds in-depth knowledge of and experience with Google Workspace, Salesforce, Freshworks, monday.com and Lumapps to our portfolio."said Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services.

After the acquisition, g-company and Xebia will remain a Google Cloud Premier Partner and Authorized Google Cloud Training Partner, including a shared

Infrastructure and Workspace Competency. g-company will continue to operate under its own label and the existing management of David Saris and Lennart Benoot. The acquisition will be signified by adding "proudly part of Xebia" to the company logo.

