India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 17: Molog and NGM to convene leaders across government, industry, and startups; Jayant Chaudhary confirmed as Keynote Speaker.

The Global Leadership Summit - Vision 2047 will be held on 18-19 July 2026 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, bringing together stakeholders from across government, industry, investment, and the startup ecosystem to deliberate on India's long-term development roadmap.

The summit is being organized by Molog in collaboration with NGM, with a focus on contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, aligned with the broader development agenda articulated by Narendra Modi.

A key highlight of the event will be the keynote address by Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State for Education, Government of India. His participation and keynote address are formally confirmed. The address is expected to focus on skill development, entrepreneurship, and the role of youth in India's growth trajectory.