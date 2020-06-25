GlobalLogic and Insurity promote commercial property and casualty insurance innovation With 30Hacks hackathon

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GlobalLogic, a leader in Digital Product Engineering, and Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based core systems solutions and data analytics for the world's largest insurers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced the launch of the 14th edition of the '30Hacks' hackathon in India.

30Hacks is GlobalLogic's innovation platform to showcase transformative ideas and provide the talented coding community with an opportunity to unleash technology's true potential and derive tangible and business-led outcomes.

The theme this year, 'Insurtech in 2020: Commercial Property & Casualty', will focus on developing innovative and disruptive technology concepts that can help solve real-world business problems that the insurance industry faces today and will face in the future.

"As digital transformation continues to be central to P & C insurance industry growth and maturity, companies that are innovating only to solve current business challenges will be left behind," said Talin Bingham, chief technology officer at Insurity.

"We are thrilled to partner with GlobalLogic and empower India's talented coding community to create deeply impactful technology concepts that can help push the industry forward. 30Hacks is one of the many ways Insurity showcases its commitment to insurance innovation, ensuring we are well-positioned to provide clients with market-leading technology solutions, now and in the future," added Talin Bingham.

Driven by GlobalLogic and Insurity's passion for next-generation technology, 30Hacks calls upon the most creative engineering minds across India to outshine each other with their design skills and ability to solve tangible business issues facing the industry.

Thousands of teams from various companies, startups, and academia will compete in a non-stop 30-hour virtual hackathon.

The top 50 ideas will be shortlisted and the top 6 teams can win cash prizes worth USD 7000, and get a chance to work with a global brand and have their idea considered for Insurity's product roadmap.

"30Hacks is an annual platform by GlobalLogic that celebrates innovation through technology and the creation of solutions for the businesses of tomorrow. Our partnership with Insurity will help create a technology ecosystem to drive innovation at scale in the Property & Casualty insurance sector," said Sumit Sood, senior vice president and head of APAC, GlobalLogic, while elaborating on the hackathon.

"The hackathon will provide budding technologists a platform to build innovative products, platforms and digital experiences for the modern world," Sumit Sood added.

The current edition of 30Hacks is a continuation of GlobalLogic's initiative to enable societies with technologies of tomorrow. It brings together the enormous talent from India to compete and put their coding skills to test.

Over the past five years, GlobalLogic has been organizing hackathons to leverage tomorrow's technologies in augmenting today's business solutions. Some of the top proofs-of-concept (POCs) from 30Hacks have paved the way for industry-disrupting solutions and have helped many global businesses keep their competitive edge.

GlobalLogic fosters a culture of innovation to build solutions that can help businesses transform in the digital world.

Registrations for 30Hacks 'Insurtech in 2020: Commercial Property & Casualty' is open from 10 June 2020 to 28 June 2020. Interested coders can register for the hackathon and get more information at https://bit.ly/2YeDSWV.

