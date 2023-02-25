GM Modular receives Inex "Brand of The Year 2023" award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI/PNN): GM Modular is presently going through a purple patch, and just recently it bagged the coveted and prestigious Realty Plus INEX Award as the Best Brand of the Year 2023 for the best brand in the Home electric solutions category. It is a phenomenal feat to begin with at the start of the year!

GM is India's leading brand in modular switches and home electrical accessories, founded in 2002. It caters to a myriad of customers worldwide, and its pathbreaking, innovative home electrical solutions have transformed people's lives tremendously. Over the years, GM has launched a brilliant range of contemporary products among different segments for both residential and commercial needs, like new generation switches, home automation, Bluetooth music players, switchgear, LED lighting, and more.

The brand relentlessly works on innovative and long-term solutions pertaining to the different needs of various home electric solutions.

Commenting on this marvellous triumph, Jayanth Jain, CEO & MD, GM Modular said, "Technological innovation is one of the keynote focus areas of GM Modular with the heartfelt aim of revolutionizing the lives of our staunch customers, and we're elated that our efforts to create a long-term solution to the existing needs have been recognised in the form of these accolades." Consumers can visit our experience centers across the country and get first-hand experience of all our path-breaking products and feel innovation at its best."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)