GM Modular supplies groceries to over 15,000 needy families

You would like to read
- Esteemed Philanthropist Ravi Gaikwad wins Nelson Mandela World Humanitarian Award
- Sung by Udit Narayan, Dr. Kamle dedicates his song 'Sahayata' to doctors and frontline workers
- Launch of Oxygen Bank O2 Mission in Chennai by Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, (BJS)
- Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) in association with Greater Chennai Corporation Launched - Oxygen on Wheels for COVID-19 Relief
- Humanitarian step by Lokmat Group: 10 lakh Financial Assistance & Expert team's guidance to every COVID casualty's kin through #LokmatCares Initiative
New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/Mediawire): GM Modular, a leading switches and home automation company launched 'Mission Sahayata' - an initiative to support and uplift the electrician community in Mumbai, Kochi and Calicut amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
As part of this mission, GM successfully delivered 1 month of groceries to all those in need, particularly electricians who sought aid through GM Modular helpline numbers, to get the grocery packs delivered to their homes.
In a world profoundly affected by the pandemic, the picture the second wave painted is gloomier than the first; buy thankfully many corporates and good Samaritans are taking to the street to lend a helping hand in this humanitarian crisis. The impact of the novel Coronavirus was felt not just on the economy but also on people from different strata of life and community serving has become much more important than it would in any normal year.
To add to the woes, the lockdown posed a massive shock to livelihoods of daily wage earners. As a part of the 'Mission Sahayata' initiative electricians seeking aid called on the helpline numbers provided by GM Modular to get the grocery packs delivered to their homes. Mission Sahayata started in Mumbai and owing to the tremendous response and goodwill it received, it turned into a full-fledged cause as GM further initiated the mission in Kochi and Calicut as well. Through this initiative, GM successfully delivered 1 month of groceries to over 15,000 households in India.
Being in the modular switches and home automation space since the past 20 years, GM Modular has shared a special bond with electricians and as a token of appreciation to these Covid Warriors who have kept working through the lockdown to keep our homes safe, GM Modular launched Mission Sahayata.
Jayanth Jain, Managing Director & CEO, GM Modular India quoted, "Electricians are our partners and we consider them to be the frontline warriors who have been keeping our homes safe. We wanted to show our gratitude towards them in any way possible. Considering the lockdown and the current situation, we realised a lot of them did not have access to online groceries and were unable to fulfil their basic household needs. Additionally, most of them are daily wage earners and the current situation is very tough for everyone. We at GM, quickly formed a team to manage this activity at various locations and lend our support to the electricians and their families."
As the world gears up again, GM's initiative comes as a relief to the community and softens the blow dealt by creating a humane environment through safety, convenience, comfort for its associates and consumers.
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor