GM Modular supplies groceries to over 15,000 needy families

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/Mediawire): GM Modular, a leading switches and home automation company launched 'Mission Sahayata' - an initiative to support and uplift the electrician community in Mumbai, Kochi and Calicut amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

As part of this mission, GM successfully delivered 1 month of groceries to all those in need, particularly electricians who sought aid through GM Modular helpline numbers, to get the grocery packs delivered to their homes.

In a world profoundly affected by the pandemic, the picture the second wave painted is gloomier than the first; buy thankfully many corporates and good Samaritans are taking to the street to lend a helping hand in this humanitarian crisis. The impact of the novel Coronavirus was felt not just on the economy but also on people from different strata of life and community serving has become much more important than it would in any normal year.

To add to the woes, the lockdown posed a massive shock to livelihoods of daily wage earners. As a part of the 'Mission Sahayata' initiative electricians seeking aid called on the helpline numbers provided by GM Modular to get the grocery packs delivered to their homes. Mission Sahayata started in Mumbai and owing to the tremendous response and goodwill it received, it turned into a full-fledged cause as GM further initiated the mission in Kochi and Calicut as well. Through this initiative, GM successfully delivered 1 month of groceries to over 15,000 households in India.

Being in the modular switches and home automation space since the past 20 years, GM Modular has shared a special bond with electricians and as a token of appreciation to these Covid Warriors who have kept working through the lockdown to keep our homes safe, GM Modular launched Mission Sahayata.

Jayanth Jain, Managing Director & CEO, GM Modular India quoted, "Electricians are our partners and we consider them to be the frontline warriors who have been keeping our homes safe. We wanted to show our gratitude towards them in any way possible. Considering the lockdown and the current situation, we realised a lot of them did not have access to online groceries and were unable to fulfil their basic household needs. Additionally, most of them are daily wage earners and the current situation is very tough for everyone. We at GM, quickly formed a team to manage this activity at various locations and lend our support to the electricians and their families."

As the world gears up again, GM's initiative comes as a relief to the community and softens the blow dealt by creating a humane environment through safety, convenience, comfort for its associates and consumers.

