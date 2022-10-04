GM Modular wins the honourable Iconic Brand of the year 2022 award by Economic Times

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): GM wins the prestigious Iconic Brand of the year 2022 award by The Economic Times. The award ceremony was held on September 29 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. The 5th edition of the Economic Times Iconic Brands of India featured remarkable brands which have redefined the benchmark in their respective fields through their legacy and sustainability in India and the global market. It also celebrated the best of homegrown indigenous brands of India and their exceptional growth stories.

Founded in 2002, GM has a strong legacy in the Indian market for innovative switches and home accessories. Over the years, GM has launched a wide range of products across different segments. It has introduced path-breaking home electrical products and accessories like new generation switches, fans, home appliances, home automation, Bluetooth music players, switchgear, wires and cables, and pipes. Also, GM is all set to launch a brilliant range of contemporary LED lighting and luminaries, irons, geysers, and more that grants a comfortable and exceptional experience. Today, the company offers end-to-end home electrical solutions for both residential and commercial needs and is one of the leading switches and home electrical companies in India.

With diligence and dedication, GM has always established a significant presence, and receiving this prestigious iconic brand award is a testament to that. Amongst the other brands like Asian Paints, Dolo 65, Nykaa, HDFC, Ambuja Cement, HCL, and many others who were the recipients of the award at the event, GM is proud to be recognised as one of the iconic brands amongst all the top brands.

Speaking at the occasion, Kumarpal Banda, Director, GM said: " The journey was not easy for us. But we had a clear vision and agenda. What gives us an edge, is a better understanding of local conditions and consumer pulse. The company has a dedicated and genius team that constantly breeds life into innovative ideas. Our innovations are the result of teamwork and dedication of the entire team from R & D to product design, and from marketing to branding that works towards a common goal of simplifying the lives of people around the world. I would also like to thank The Economic Times for recognizing us amongst the other top brands of India."

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)