Gnani.ai wins NASSCOM Emerge 50 2021 Awards in the Enterprise Category League of Top Emerging and Innovative Software Product Companies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gnani.ai, a global frontrunner in Conversational AI and customer service automation today announced that it has won the prestigious NASSCOM Emerge 50 award 2021, in the software product companies under the Enterprise category.
The award was given to assist365™ - Gnani.ai's flagship and the (https://www.gnani.ai/products/assist365-bot-builder) most advanced low code omnichannel automation platform for automating voice and text interactions in 40+ languages with effortless CRM Ticketing, Live Agent and other channel integrations. With built-in Speech Analytics functionality, the platform has been designed as a self-serve tool for businesses to fast-track automation and CX goals using 100+ pre-defined business flows.
Commenting on receiving the award Ganesh Gopalan, CEO, and Co-founder Gnani.ai said, "This is a great recognition and a proud moment for all of us at Gnani.ai. Our R & D in deep tech - AI, Speech Engines, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) has led to the development of cutting-edge SaaS products and solutions for our customers to deliver human-like CX across channels. We are humbled to receive this award and would like to thank the jury members and NASSCOM for recognizing our efforts through this award."
Gnani.ai works with enterprises to (https://www.gnani.ai/products-conversational-ai) automate customer support service using Voice AI-led omnichannel automation, secure communication systems from online threats through Voice Biometrics, and derive actionable business insights through Omnichannel Analytics.
Ananth Nagaraj, CTO and Co-founder Gnani.ai, added, "We at Gnani.ai have always strived to be at the centre of tech innovation and excellence and this award is a testimony of all the hard work and efforts of our team. It's been an incredible journey, and I am sure we wouldn't have achieved this without the support of our growing list of happy Customers, Partners, Investors, Advisors, Employees, and well-wishers."
The NASSCOM Emerge 50 platform recognizes and honors India's finest emerging software product companies that have displayed innovation, grit, and resilience in the face of adversity. Every year, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) evaluates 700+ start-ups in the country and after considerable assessment, shortlists 50 of the most promising companies under various categories such as Fintech, Health Tech, Retail Tech, Logistics, and Supply Chain, SaaS, Enterprise, Bharat, IoT Hardware and devices, Strategic Sector and Cybersecurity.
