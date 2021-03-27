Go healthy and sustainable with Holi gifting!

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/Fittr): Holi, the vibrant festival, spreads million colours in the sky amidst fun, food, and our loved ones. Although the pandemic has confined us to our homes, there are still several ways to make it a special and joyous occasion for our friends and family. One of them is caring for their health and fitness, with healthy and sustainable gifts.

Let us look at some of these ideas for the festival of colours. What's more? You can easily shop these items online without being concerned about going out in crowded places.

1. Subscription to a Fitness Coach: It may be unusual but one of the best gifts for your friends and loved ones. While working from home, people have been trying different fitness apps to monitor their calorie intake and learn new workouts. Fittr, an online fitness platform (app) that provides professional assistance for all fitness and health goals, offers a 12-weeks subscription to nutrition and fitness coach starting from Rs 6000.

Fittr is community-first fitness platform where fitness enthusiasts motivate each other towards living a healthier life. It provides free access to diet and training tools, thousands of healthy recipes, live fitness sessions with experts, and Q & A with coaches.

2. Yoga Mat and Resistance Bands: These are great gifts for someone beginning his/her fitness journey or looking to build a home workout set up. With yoga mat, you can perform a wide range of exercises. Whether it's yoga, pilates, or simply stretches, yoga mats can be used for any floor-based workout at home and can be carried when travelling. Likewise, resistance bands are also excellent workout equipment for those who want to exercise at home or even while travelling. Both these items can be easily bought online from any of the e-commerce platforms.

3. A Box of Fruits: If you don't want to get into the specific gifting options and yet want to keep it healthy, fruit boxes come to your rescue. Unlike festival sweets and savouries, they are not loaded with ghee and sugar and offer nutritious options. Be adventurous and go in for some exotic fruits that say you care. There are several options available for a basket of fruits online as well as offline.

4. Organic or Handmade Colours: With people becoming increasingly aware about the need to focus on health and environment, organic colours or handmade colours made from natural ingredients have taken precedence. These are not only kind to your skin but also kind to the environment. Some of the ingredients that are used to make organic colours include flowers, fruits and vegetable extracts and turmeric among other. Like most items, these are also easily available online.

5. Post-Holi Care Kit: Playing with water and colour takes a toll on our skin. Even though this year, the celebrations will be subdued, gifting a home care kit that includes mild handwash, organic moisturizing lotion, and natural face masks still makes as a great option, especially under the circumstances.

