Goa Beach Fight - The Future of Sports Entertainment in India to commence on New Year's Eve at AKA Mandrem

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/SRV): Goa Beach Fight, sanctioned by GAMMA India (Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts) is set to start from 5 PM on New Year's eve, with a total of 7 fights (comprising three 5 minute rounds) organized in the men and women's categories at Riva Beach Resort, Mandrem, Goa.
This one of a kind MMA event has free entry to all the visitors to witness some of the finest MMA stars.
The launch of Goa Beach Fight took place at a press conference organized on a private yacht in Panjim which was graced by a mix of national as well as international guests. The launch event was a blend of glamour and entertainment sports coming together under one roof.
Riva Beach Resort has a new name now for all MMA fighters in India known as AKA Mandrem. AKA Mandrem is set to be a place where fighters from all across India as well as from the world come along and train to become professional fighters. The beach resort has a complete International Training Setup AKA Mandrem provides a complete platform for the Indian MMA fighters to train themselves from International Trainers across the world.
AKA Mandrem is the stomping ground of four UFC champions - Cain Velasquez, former heavyweight champion; Daniel Cormier, former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion; Luke Rockhold, former middleweight champion; and Khabib Nurmagomedov, lightweight champion.
Pankaj Nayyar, Co-Founder, spoke about the vision, "Goa Beach Fight is organized with a vision to promote MMA as an entertainment sports and as a career option in India. Through this event, we hope to open doors for many aspiring fighters."
Sachin Vishwanath Naik, Co-Founder, on the mission, said, "Goa Beach Fight started with a mission to take Indian MMA fighters to the Global Level and change the game of MMA in India. We want to provide the best of facilities to all aspirants and hope we can be a beacon for others."
Goa Beach Fight is sanctioned by GAMMA India (Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts), an association of like-minded individuals, thought leaders and experienced professionals from the field of MMA and media with decades of experience. Formed in 2019, GAMMA India is a non-profit organization with the mission statement of creating a platform to develop a sustainable career for all young and upcoming MMA athletes.
Additionally, Goa Beach Fight will also function as a platform to showcase the young MMA prospects from the country on a global stage. Through its activities, GAMMA India always strives to celebrate the core martial arts values of integrity, humility, honour, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion in the same spirit of the Olympics on a global stage.
