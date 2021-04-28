GoAir launches Car Rental Service, partners with Eco Europcar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): GoAir today launched car rental services across 100 cities in India, including 25 airports on GoAir's domestic network as part of its bouquet of Value Added Services (VAS).

The airline will provide hassle-free last-mile connectivity to its passengers with chauffeur-driven cars across the spectrum of economy, mid to luxury car segments along with Minivans for closed user groups. To this effect, GoAir has joined hands with Eco Europcar, a B2C (business to consumer) company having leadership position in the corporate rent a car service industry.

Starting today, GoAir passengers will be able to book chauffeur-driven cars simply by visiting GoAir's website (www.goair.in) and avail the following value add services:

Airport Transfers

Local Transfers

Inter-City Transfers

Commenting on the VAS launch, Kaushik Khona, CEO, GoAir, said, "At GoAir, we have always believed in consistently improving the flying experience of our customers. Internal feedback reviewed over the years shows that passengers are looking at a hassle-free and comfortable last-mile-connectivity. Today's announcement is a culmination of our joint efforts with Eco Europcar to offer door-to-door, convenient, safer and affordable experience to our customers. I'm delighted to join hands with a company that has built its business model on technological innovations, providing seamless experience from car search, booking to delivery. Through Eco Europcar, GoAir will be offering Chauffeur-driven cars from mid to luxury car segment including the likes of Tata, BMW, Mercedes, Toyota Coaches, Tempo Traveller and last but not the least, Chrysler Stretch Limousines too."

Commenting on the partnership with GoAir, Rajesh Loomba, Managing Director, Eco Europcar, said, "We are proud to collaborate with GoAir. Together, we will not only provide GoAir travellers with a comfortable travel experience, but also owing to the deep sanitization process that we follow, coupled with best-in-class customer service and well-trained-staff, we will enhance GoAir's value proposition of "Fly Smart" with "Drive Smart".

Three simple steps to book this service:

1. Visit the GoAir website (https://www.goair.in) Visit "GoXtras" section. Pick your service, favourite car, time and place.

2. Get your car at your convenient location.

3. Enjoy the service.

GoAir is an ultra-low-cost carrier, focused on maintaining low unit costs and delivering compelling value to customers. It is one of the fastest growing airlines in India, with an increase in domestic market share from 8.8 per cent in fiscal 2018 to 10.8 per cent in fiscal 2020. (Source: CAPA Report).

GoAir has a strong focus on operational efficiency and reliability to deliver a superior customer experience relative to other ULCCs and LCCs. GoAir had high aircraft utilization during fiscal 2020, with an average utilization of 12.9 hours per day with a high load factor of 88.9 per cent. (Source: CAPA Report) GoAir achieved the best on-time performance among airlines in India for 15 consecutive months between September 2018 and November 2019, the least number of cancellations, at 0.3 per cent, for fiscal 2021 as of January 31, 2021, and the lowest number of customer complaints of 0.3 per A10,000 customers (as against the industry average of 1.0 per 10,000 customers) in fiscal 2021 for the period up to January 31, 2021. (Source: CAPA Report)

GoAir currently has an order book of 98 A320 NEO aircraft. As of February 10, 2021, the GoAir fleet comprises 56 Airbus A320 aircrafts. GoAir currently operates flights across 37 destinations* - 28 domestic and 9 international. The airline's network is spread across major cities in India and abroad.

Domestic destinations

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Varanasi.

International destinations

Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai, Dammam, Kuwait, Male, Muscat, Phuket.

Go

Eco Europcar is a four times national award winning company. They are offering Chauffeur Driven Services in over 100 cities in India and overseas. Eco Europcar is also the global partner of Europcar, which is Europe's largest and the world's 4th largest car rental company. Eco is a leader in corporate employee transport and car rental services for the last 24 years. Their vision is to provide best in class services with operational excellence by constantly investing in human capital and in-house technology.

For more information, please visit (https://goair.ecorentacar.com)

