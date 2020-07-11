GoCeleb Founder Chirag Shah to debut as a film and TV producer

Publicist, celeb management GoCeleb firm owner and entrepreneur Chirag Shah is all set to foray in the world of films, television, and digital world entertainment.

Chirag, who was earlier organizing high profile events with celebs and entertainers in Mumbai, will now venture into films and television shows that have a message and are entertaining, too.

"It seemed like the obvious next step for us, after managing celeb profiles and events." He added, "The success of our two main ventures, celebrity management firm and the entertainment club has shown excellent progress and we felt it was the right time to move into production," said Chirag Shah.

Sharing his plans, Shah informed how his production house will produce a web series that revolves around the ugly crime - rape. "The series is based on the hard-hitting subject of rape, plaguing our nation. Rape brings out the worst in people, not only the perpetrators of the crime but even the people who want all the ghastly things done to the perpetrators calling out for justice. The web series focuses on how criminals should be punished. It also deals with the plight of the rape victims, their trauma, and the struggles of their daily life, how the society treats these victims, and so on," he said.

Shah has also conceived an idea of a web series or TV show revolving around the ongoing pandemic - corona and a lockdown in the country. The web series will release on one of the biggest OTT platforms in the country and the casting process is in progress. Shah has also thought of an interesting subject for a film. "We plan to produce a biopic and will disclose the details soon," he said.

GoCeleb has become a 360-degree entertainment company, providing entertainment to viewers on all platforms - whether its a film, TV show, or a web series. Keep reading this space for more on their plans and new projects.

