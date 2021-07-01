Godrej Consumer Products and InnerHour announce 'Mind Care+' - an initiative for India's healthcare professionals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), a leading emerging markets company and InnerHour, a digital mental health platform, have come together to offer Mind Care+ programme for healthcare professionals.

Supported by GCPL CSR, through this initiative InnerHour will reach out to a cross-section of over 5 million doctors, nurses and frontline healthcare professionals (HCPs) to help them cope with the stress, anxiety and depression compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HCPs have been at the forefront in the battle against COVID-19. The higher risks of infections amongst HCPs, coupled with a sense of duty towards patients and the need to protect loved ones, has resulted in increased susceptibility to mental health conditions.

As per the Indian Medical Association, at least 40% of doctors were infected with COVID-19, with over 1,000 having succumbed since April 2020. In this context, HCPs are at increased risk of mental health disorders like addiction, insomnia, stress, anxiety and depression. To support HCPs in their efforts against the pandemic through effective management and counsel, Mind Care+ will provide pro-bono therapy sessions beginning July, 2021.

India was struggling with a mental health crisis even prior to the pandemic. According to the WHO, 1 in 4 individuals across the globe suffer from mental disorders. In India, we have over 200 million individuals who are affected by mental health concerns of varying severity. The situation has been further aggravated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. InnerHour fulfils the need-gap in an environment where expressing one's emotional distress is looked down upon. Individuals can seek assistance through a set of self-help tools combined with on-call therapy in complete privacy.

Through its app-based platform, InnerHour offers free assessments, a range of Cognitive Behaviour Therapy Tools (CBTs), personalized content, and 1-1 support to individuals. In addition to the digital self-help tools, users can access a network of 120+ highly qualified and experienced therapists across 150 cities in India.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Amit Malik, Founder & CEO, InnerHour said, "The platform is designed to bridge the access and treatment gap for Indians struggling with mental health challenges like stress, anxiety, depression, grief and trauma. Due to the pandemic, healthcare professionals are working tirelessly and under tremendous pressure to provide critical care to COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. With Mind Care+ we are committed to supporting our peer healthcare professionals with self-help tools and remote counselling services."

Commenting on this collaboration, Sunil Kataria, CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) said, "At GCPL, we have been running the employee assistance programme for over two years. The initiative has been well received and has helped employees cope with present-day challenges. Healthcare professionals are the frontline heroes in our battle with COVID-19. Our hearts go out to professionals who have been affected directly. This initiative is extending our employee assistance programme to healthcare professionals in India to help them seek therapy to address burnout, post-traumatic stress, and anxiety."

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) through its CSR efforts has been supporting the public healthcare system actively over the last one year. GCPL has procured and delivered medical supplies, equipment, oxygen concentrators, sanitation supplies, and protective gear to hospitals across India. It has also contributed to setup hospital beds, and supported ICU beds.

