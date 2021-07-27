Godrej Group brands give their newest member, Godrej Housing Finance, a grand Twitter welcome

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): On 23rd July 2021, Twitterati woke up to an exciting banter between all Godrej Group brands. Looking at the 124-year-old conglomerate and its brands have fun and host a virtual welcome party for the latest offering by Godrej Housing Finance (@GodrejHFC) was refreshing and exciting.
The bonhomie was through the roof! Through an engaging impromptu Twitter banter, Godrej Group brands created an atmosphere of a Friday soiree and engaged its massive following by introducing the offering to the world.
"We are a new digital-first brand and we wanted to reiterate our commitment to customer and employee safety through our 'Zero-touch loans' that makes their home loan experience a priority," said Manish Shah, MD & CEO, Godrej Housing Finance.
The quirky banter began with the announcement of Godrej Housing Finance's latest customer centric move through a funny campaign with leading stand-up comic, Rahul Subramanian. In the video, spins a hilarious take on the awkwardness people face today in social situations, given the pandemic and everyone's concerns around safety and observing social distancing. Bringing the much needed contactless feature in the form of Godrej Housing Finance's 'Zero-touch loans' that enable home-ownership in a safer, fast, flexible, and fair manner.
Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head - Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries Ltd. & Associate Companies added, "Our Group's culture of inclusiveness has been well resonated through this banter, as the entire group welcomed our new entrant, GHF. It was a unique opportunity for all of our brands to come together. We have done this on our own handles further highlighting our own reach & the creative drive to do things differently which is embedded in our group philosophy."
If one has missed this massive trend, don't sweat it. Let the scrolling begin through India's coolest, and probably the largest, virtual welcome party.
One can view the video featuring Rahul Subramanian (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKWKbPvj7IU) here
