PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Godrej Industries Group recently announced a new purpose and brand identity, marking a defining moment in the Group's evolution as it aligns its identity, strategy, and ambition for its next phase of growth. Rooted in the strength of a 129-year legacy and the energy of a Group just two years old in its new form, the new purpose and identity reaffirm both where the Group comes from and where it is going, bringing sharper strategic coherence across its diverse portfolio spanning consumer products, real estate, financial services, agriculture, and chemicals. The announcement was made at a media gathering at Godrej One, the Group's headquarters in Mumbai. 'Crafting tomorrow since 1897' becomes unifying purpose.

At the heart of the refresh is a new Group purpose: 'Crafting tomorrow since 1897'. It captures both the Group's heritage and its ambition to build businesses that combine innovation with responsibility to create enduring value. This purpose was inspired by the Godrej Group's Founder, Ardeshir Godrej, whose life embodied the power of always holding innovation and values together. The Group reiterated three core values--Inspire Trust, Create Delight, and Be Bold--that will continue to guide leadership and decision-making across the organization. Pirojsha Godrej, Chairperson Designate, Godrej Industries Group, said, "Crafting tomorrow since 1897 reflects the belief that values and results must go hand in hand. As we scale, this philosophy will continue to guide how we build businesses that are both successful and responsible."

The Group has demonstrated a strong growth track record, compounding both sales and net profits at over 20% CAGR over the past five years. It has outlined clear ambitions for the next phase of growth, including >15% annual sales growth and >20% EPS growth as a Group. It also expects each business to deliver >18% return on equity at steady state. The Group intends to expand from three (Consumer Products, Properties, and Agrovet) to five publicly listed platforms. These actions are expected to result in a combined market capitalization of ₹5,00,000 crore over the next five years. The Group's growth strategy is anchored in its long-standing belief that strong financial performance must go hand in hand with positive outcomes for society and the environment. In 2025, Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Properties were both ranked number one globally in their respective categories on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices. Building on this foundation, the Group has outlined ambitions including net-zero operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035 and a planet-positive supply chain by 2047. The Group also aims to achieve 40% representation of women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and persons with disabilities across the Group over the next five years, a goal which has already been achieved by Godrej Properties and the Group's corporate center. Additionally, in 2025, the Godrej Foundation, which owns 15% of the Godrej Industries Group, created a cash corpus that will enable it to increase its annual philanthropic spend by 5X over previous levels.

Alongside its new purpose, the Group unveiled a new brand identity crafted by DISCO, the Group's in-house design team. The brand identity is designed to create a more unified and future-facing corporate brand system, introducing a new visual language, bespoke typography (GI Sans), a proprietary sonic identity, and a signature fragrance--creating a cohesive, multi-sensory expression across digital, physical and experiential touchpoints. Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Group, said, "This refreshed brand identity reflects both who we are and where we are going. It reinforces the strength of the Godrej brand while creating a more contemporary and unified expression of our ambitions for tomorrow. It enables each of our businesses to connect more powerfully to a shared purpose while remaining true to their distinct roles."

About Godrej Industries At the Godrej Industries Group, we serve over 1.1 billion people globally through a diverse portfolio of businesses, united by our purpose of Crafting tomorrow. With sales of USD 6.1 billion in FY25 and a market capitalization of about USD 20 billion as of 31 March 2026, we operate across FMCG, real estate, financial services, agriculture, and chemicals. We are the leading player in India across several business categories, including residential real estate, animal feed, crude palm oil, oleochemicals, household insecticides, hair colour, and air care. We are committed to building a more sustainable future through our Good & Green programme, with ambitions of net-zero operations by 2035 and responsible supply chains by 2047. In 2025, Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Properties were both ranked number one globally in their respective categories on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices.

For more information, please visit: www.godrejindustries.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974584/Godrej_new_brand_identity.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974583/Godrej_Industries_Group_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)