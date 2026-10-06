Actor Sanya Malhotra surprising the 100th Godrej Properties' home owner, Mr. Sampath Kumar Bodhulla, Mrs. Charu Bodhulla PRNewswire Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6: Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) (BSE scrip ID: GODREJPROP), one of India's leading real estate developers, celebrated its 100th home handover at Godrej Nest, Sector 150, Noida, through 'Shubh Aarambh', its signature home-handover initiative. Godrej Properties has delivered over 3,000 homes in Delhi-NCR in the last 12 months, reinforcing the focus on execution and commitment to customers. Over the last few weeks, 120 families have received the keys to their new homes at Godrej Nest, a community built around convenience and well-being. In one of the most memorable moments of this Shubh Aarambh season, actor Sanya Malhotra surprised the 100th family as they entered their home at Godrej Nest.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Sanya Malhotra said, "There is something incredibly special about witnessing a family's first moments in a new home. It's a milestone filled with excitement, hope and the promise of new memories. What I particularly love about Godrej Nest is the idea that life doesn't have to follow a fixed schedule. Movement and wellness have always been central to my life, which is why the philosophy of 'Life, On Your Time' resonates so strongly with me. It was wonderful to surprise the family today and be part of their Shubh Aarambh as they begin this exciting new chapter."

For many families, homeownership represents years of aspiration, planning and dreams. Through Shubh Aarambh, Godrej Properties seeks to honour this milestone by transforming a routine possession process into a meaningful celebration that recognises the emotional significance of receiving the keys to one's home. Today's lifestyles are increasingly dynamic. As work, wellness, leisure and family time extend beyond conventional schedules, the idea of home is evolving too. 'Life, On Your Time' is rooted in the belief that a home should adapt to the rhythm of its residents, rather than requiring residents to adapt to it. Godrej Nest has been envisioned around this shift, offering a curated mix of lifestyle and wellness amenities including a 24�-7 gym, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, cricket facilities, indoor games and yoga and meditation spaces, alongside conveniences such as a 24�-7 party lounge, e-library and medical support services. Together with Godrej Nest's five-tier security framework, this ecosystem is designed to give residents not only access around the clock, but the confidence and freedom to use their community on their own terms.

Commenting on the occasion, Geetika Trehan, CEO - North Zone, Godrej Properties, said, "Homebuyers today are seeking more than a well-designed residence. They want communities that adapt to their changing routines and support different dimensions of their lives. Through the philosophy of 'Life, On Your Time', Godrej Nest brings together thoughtful planning, flexible access to lifestyle amenities, security and well-being, giving residents the freedom to truly live life on their own terms." She further added, "Every handover represents a promise fulfilled and, more importantly, a significant milestone in our customers' lives. We remain firmly committed to delivering with consistency, quality and care, and to creating lasting joy for the families who place their trust in us."

While receiving the keys, Mr. Sampath Kumar Bodhulla, Mrs. Charu Bodhulla homeowner, said, "Today was one of those days we'll always remember. Getting the keys to our Godrej home was special enough, but meeting Sanya Malhotra was the kind of surprise that made it even more joyous and memorable. We can't wait to move in, make the space our own, and start creating memories here with our family and friends." Godrej Nest is located in Sector 150, within one of Noida's premium residential micro-markets along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The micro-market's low-density planning, green environment and connectivity have contributed to its growing residential appeal. The handovers at Godrej Nest mark another step in Godrej Properties' focus on creating communities that respond to changing lifestyles and evolving expectations from urban homeownership.

About Godrej Properties Limited At Godrej Properties, we are driven by a singular purpose: crafting joy. Over 100,000 families have found a home with us, making us India's largest residential developer by both the value and volume of homes sold. As part of the Godrej Industries Group, we combine a 129-year legacy of trust and excellence with a forward-looking vision to shape the future of urban India. Our approach is anchored in thoughtful design, sustainability, thriving communities, and uncompromising quality. As of December 2025, we were ranked the number one real estate company worldwide on both the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark.

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