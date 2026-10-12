VMPL New Delhi [India], October 12: This festive season, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels takes centre stage with the festive campaign "Golden Symphony of Jewels," an exclusive festive jewellery campaign designed to bring together timeless craftsmanship, contemporary design and extraordinary value in gold and diamond jewellery. Gold has always held a special place in Indian festivals and celebrations. Beyond its beauty and brilliance, it represents tradition, prosperity, milestones and cherished memories passed down through generations. With the Golden Symphony of Jewels campaign, customers can make their festive and special occasions even more memorable with a curated selection of jewellery designed to complement every celebration.

One of the key highlights of the campaign is the opportunity to purchase gold jewellery with making charges ranging from just 3.99% to 9.99% per gram. This attractive offer gives customers an opportunity to explore beautifully crafted gold pieces while enjoying significant savings on making charges. Diamond jewellery takes the celebration a step further. Customers can avail themselves of up to 100% off on making charges on diamond jewellery, making it an ideal time to discover statement pieces that add sophistication and sparkle to every occasion. Whether it is a timeless diamond necklace, an elegant pair of earrings, a contemporary ring or a jewellery piece for a special milestone, the campaign offers something for every style and celebration.

Campaign duration is from 11th October to 15th November 2026 at all the Chandukaka Saraf Jewels stores across Maharashtra and Karnataka, and further expanding into Madhya Pradesh. The campaign invites jewellery enthusiasts to discover exquisite collections while enjoying attractive benefits on gold, diamond and silver jewellery. The visual identity of Golden Symphony of Jewels captures the grandeur of India's festive spirit. Set against a richly illuminated traditional backdrop, the campaign celebrates the connection between heritage and modern elegance. The warm golden tones, intricate jewellery and festive ambience come together to create a luxurious experience that reflects the emotional value of jewellery in Indian culture.

From festive gatherings and weddings to anniversaries, engagements and personal milestones, jewellery often becomes part of life's most treasured memories. The campaign is therefore more than an offer - it is an invitation to celebrate these moments with pieces that can be cherished for years to come. Golden Symphony of Jewels brings together the brilliance of gold, the sparkle of diamonds and the magic of celebration - creating the perfect opportunity to turn festive moments into everlasting memories. Explore the collection at CS Jewels. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)