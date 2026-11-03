VMPL New Delhi [India], November 2: This Diwali festive season, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels takes centre stage with "Golden Symphony of Jewels," an exclusive jewellery campaign that brings together timeless craftsmanship, contemporary designs and exceptional value across gold and diamond jewellery. Gold has always held a special place in Indian festivals and celebrations. Beyond its beauty and brilliance, it symbolises tradition, prosperity, cherished milestones and treasured memories passed down through generations. Through the Golden Symphony of Jewels campaign, customers can make their festive celebrations and special occasions even more memorable with a curated selection of exquisite jewellery designed to complement every moment. This Diwali, customers can make their celebrations even more special with up to 70% off* on gold jewellery making charges. The collection reflects the richness of Indian craftsmanship, combining intricate detailing with timeless designs and festive elegance. With its commitment to celebrating traditions and meaningful occasions, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels invites customers to embrace the festive spirit and add a touch of golden brilliance to their celebrations.

Adding to the festive excitement, the campaign also offers upto 100% off on making charges on diamond jewellery. This presents an opportunity for customers to explore elegant and contemporary diamond pieces that bring sophistication and sparkle to every occasion. From timeless diamond necklaces and elegant earrings to contemporary rings and jewellery designed to mark life's special milestones, the collection offers something to suit diverse styles and celebrations. The Golden Symphony of Jewels campaign will run until 15 November 2026 across all the Chandukaka Saraf Jewels stores in Maharashtra and Karnataka, with the brand further expanding its presence into Madhya Pradesh. The campaign invites jewellery enthusiasts to explore an exquisite range of gold, diamond and silver jewellery while enjoying attractive festive benefits.

The campaign's visual identity captures the grandeur and warmth of India's festive spirit. Set against a richly illuminated, traditional backdrop, the creative presentation celebrates the harmonious blend of heritage and contemporary elegance. Warm golden hues, intricate jewellery designs and a festive ambience come together to create a luxurious visual experience that reflects the deep emotional and cultural significance of jewellery in Indian traditions. From festive gatherings and weddings to anniversaries, engagements and personal milestones, jewellery is an integral part of life's most treasured memories. More than just a festive offer, Golden Symphony of Jewels is an invitation to celebrate these meaningful moments with exquisite pieces that can be cherished for generations.

With the brilliance of gold, the sparkle of diamonds and the magic of the festive season, Golden Symphony of Jewels by Chandukaka Saraf Jewels brings together tradition, elegance and exceptional value, offering customers the perfect opportunity to transform their festive celebrations into everlasting memories. Explore more at CS Jewels. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)