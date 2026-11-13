VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Limited (BSE: 523676), a manufacturer and exporter of fine jewellery to leading international retail chains, today has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (H1 & Q2 FY27). H1 & Q2 FY27 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT H1 FY27 Performance Highlights - Revenue from Operations grew by 14.75% YoY to ₹172.57 crore, compared to ₹150.38 crore in H1 FY26. - EBITDA increased by 77.18% YoY to ₹18.58 crore, against ₹10.49 crore in H1 FY26. - EBITDA Margin improved by 378 bps to 10.74%, compared to 6.96%. - Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 88.76% YoY to ₹11.92 crore, compared to ₹6.32 crore.

- PAT Margin expanded by 270 bps to 6.89%, against 4.19%. - Diluted EPS increased by 72.87% YoY to ₹15.68, compared to ₹9.07. Q2 FY27 Performance Highlights - Revenue from Operations grew by 7.92% YoY to ₹87.35 crore, compared to ₹80.94 crore in Q2 FY26. - EBITDA increased by 84.62% YoY to ₹9.94 crore, against ₹5.39 crore. - EBITDA Margin improved by 472 bps to 11.36%, compared to 6.64%. - Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 113.23% YoY to ₹6.78 crore, compared to ₹3.18 crore. - PAT Margin expanded by 383 bps to 7.75%, against 3.92%. - Diluted EPS increased by 80.25% YoY to ₹8.23, compared to ₹4.57.

Establishment of NIBHANA Brand As part of its strategic growth initiatives, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Golkunda Retail India Private Limited, has established "NIBHANA", a proprietary brand exclusively focused on lab-grown diamond jewellery, marking its entry into the Indian jewellery retail segment. To strengthen the brand's retail presence and accelerate its market entry, the subsidiary has successfully established four retail stores at prominent locations in India. Building on this initial presence, the subsidiary proposes to establish seven additional retail stores in the near future. The planned expansion is aimed at strengthening NIBHANA's brand positioning, increasing geographical reach and enhancing customer engagement across existing and emerging markets.

Through the establishment of NIBHANA company aims to build its presence in the growing lab-grown diamond jewellery segment and develop a scalable retail business in India. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Commenting on the result, Mr. KANTIKUMAR DADHA, Chairman & Whole-time Director, said: "We are pleased to report a strong financial performance in Q2 and H1 FY27, reflecting the progress of our business operations. During Q2 FY27, our revenue from operations grew by 7.92% year-on-year, while PAT registered a growth of 113.23%. For H1 FY27, revenue grew by 14.75% and PAT increased by 88.76%, accompanied by an improvement in profitability margins. Alongside our financial performance, we are taking strategic steps to enter the jewellery retail segment through our wholly owned subsidiary, Golkunda Retail India Private Limited. The subsidiary has established NIBHANA, brand exclusively focused on lab-grown diamond jewellery, marking the Company's entry into this emerging retail segment. As part of this initiative, four retail stores have been established at prominent locations in India.

Going forward, the subsidiary plans to establish seven additional retail stores in the near future. This planned expansion is aimed at strengthening NIBHANA's brand positioning, broadening its retail footprint and enhancing customer outreach across existing and emerging markets. We remain focused on strengthening our core jewellery business while developing new growth avenues through our retail venture and expanding our presence in the lab-grown diamond jewellery segment." ABOUT THE COMPANY Incorporated in 1990 and listed on BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 523676) since 1992, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Limited is engaged in the manufacture and export of diamond-studded gold and fine jewellery, with long-standing relationships with leading retail chains across Europe and the Middle East. The Company's product range spans diamond, gold, gemstone, jadau and lab-grown diamond jewellery. With the commencement of operations in August 2026, Golkunda has extended its manufacturing and supply operations to the Indian domestic market from a 5,360 sq. ft. facility in Andheri East, Mumbai, with an installed capacity of approximately 125-150 kg of jewellery per annum, serving leading retail chains and organised jewellery retailers across major cities.

DISCLAIMER Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)