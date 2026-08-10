VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Limited (BSE: 523676) ("Golkunda" or "the Company"), a manufacturer and exporter of fine jewellery to leading international retail chains, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The financial results were approved by the Company's Board of Directors at its meeting held today, August 08, 2026. Key Financial Highlights (₹ in Lakhs & Margins are in %): * Total Revenue: Q1 FY26 - 6,943.73 | Q1 FY27 - 8,521.49 * EBITDA: Q1 FY26 - 510.34 | Q1 FY27 - 864.12 * PAT: Q1 FY26 - 313.57 | Q1 FY27 - 514.03

Particulars (₹ in Lakhs & Margins are in %): * Total Revenue: Q1 FY27 - 8,521.49 | Q1 FY26 - 6,943.73 | YoY Change - 22.72% * EBITDA: Q1 FY27 - 864.12 | Q1 FY26 - 510.34 | YoY Change - 69.32% * EBITDA Margin (%): Q1 FY27 - 10.12% | Q1 FY26 - 7.35% | YoY Change - 277 BPS * PAT: Q1 FY27 - 514.03 | Q1 FY26 - 313.57 | YoY Change - 63.93% * PAT Margin (%): Q1 FY27 - 6.02% | Q1 FY26 - 4.52% | YoY Change - 150 BPS * EPS in ₹ (Diluted): Q1 FY27 - ₹7.32 | Q1 FY26 - ₹4.50 | YoY Change - 62.67%

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY "We have begun FY27 on a strong note, with revenue up 22.7%, EBITDA up 69.3% and PAT up 63.9% year-on-year, and healthy margin expansion of 277 basis points in EBITDA margin and 150 basis points in PAT margin. The quarter reflects the underlying strength of our export business, built over three decades of serving customers across Europe and the Gulf. With our new domestic manufacturing facility in Mumbai now operational, our focus on the lab-grown diamond segment and our planned entry into B2C retail, we are well positioned to diversify our revenue base and create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders."

-- Mr. Kantikumar Dadha, Chairman & Whole-time Director, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. ABOUT COMPANY Incorporated in 1990 and listed on BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 523676) since 1992, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Limited is engaged in the manufacture and export of diamond-studded gold and fine jewellery, with long-standing relationships with leading retail chains across Europe and the Middle East. The Company's product range spans diamond, gold, gemstone, jadau and lab-grown diamond jewellery. With the commencement of operations in August 2026, Golkunda has extended its manufacturing and supply operations to the Indian domestic market from a 5,360 sq. ft. facility in Andheri East, Mumbai, with an installed capacity of approximately 125-150 kg of jewellery per annum, serving leading retail chains and organised jewellery retailers across major cities.

Disclaimer Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)