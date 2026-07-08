VMPL New Delhi [India], July 8: Speciality Restaurants Limited, one of India's most established hospitality groups and the company behind iconic brands such as Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta and Asia Kitchen by Mainland China, announces the launch of Gong in Bandra, its latest premium dining destination in Mumbai. The launch of Gong marks a strategic new chapter for Speciality Restaurants Limited as it continues to evolve its portfolio through contemporary, innovation-led formats designed for the next generation of diners. Rooted in progressive Pan Asian cuisine, immersive interiors, and elevated hospitality, Gong reflects the group's forward-looking approach while staying anchored in the strong operational foundations and culinary legacy that have defined the company for decades.

From Avik Chatterjee, Director & CEO - Speciality Restaurants Limited, "Gong represents the future of hospitality experiences where food, design, culture, emotion and sound come together seamlessly. To me, hospitality has never been just about the plate, it's about how a space makes you feel the moment you walk in, and that philosophy has shaped everything we've built at Speciality Restaurants over the years. Today's diners are looking for more than a meal, they are looking for energy, identity and memorable experiences. With Gong, we wanted to build a concept that feels globally relevant yet deeply connected to Mumbai's dynamic dining culture. It is a strong reflection of how we see the next phase of growth for Speciality Restaurants Limited, through innovation, relevance and long-term brand building."

Speciality Restaurants Limited: A Legacy Reinventing for the Future With a strong legacy in Indian hospitality, Speciality Restaurants Limited has built some of the country's most recognisable restaurant brands across multiple dining formats. From pioneering premium Chinese dining with Mainland China to celebrating regional Indian cuisine through Oh! Calcutta, the company has consistently shaped consumer dining preferences through quality, consistency and category leadership. Now, with Gong, the group enters a new phase focused on design-led concepts, modern consumer behaviour, and globally benchmarked dining experiences. Gong: A New Benchmark in Premium Pan Asian Dining Located in the heart of Bandra, Gong has been envisioned as a high-energy yet refined Pan Asian dining destination where cuisine, design and atmosphere come together seamlessly. Designed by Sumessh Menon Associates and inspired by the philosophy of Asian [Sound] Soul, the restaurant features a contemporary setting with brass and bronze accents, earthy textures, bespoke lighting, and distinct indoor and outdoor spaces tailored for Mumbai's premium dining audience.

The culinary programme is led by Chef Sahil Singh, Chief of Culinary & Operations - Innovation & New Formats at Speciality Restaurants Limited. With experience across India and international markets, Chef Sahil brings a globally informed perspective focused on progressive Pan Asian cuisine, bold flavours, clean execution, and a modern guest-centric sensibility. Strategic Growth Through New Formats The launch of Gong highlights Speciality Restaurants Limited's continued investment in future-ready hospitality concepts under the leadership of Avik Chatterjee. Gong also marks a new, efficient format for the company, designed for higher APC, optimised space and faster table turnarounds, making it a scalable model for the future. As changing consumer behaviour drives demand for experiential dining, the company is focused on building formats that combine culinary credibility, strong brand identity and scalable long-term potential.

With an existing portfolio that includes Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta, Asia Kitchen by Mainland China, Sigree, Hoppipola, Episode One, Sweet Bengal, Walters and other concepts across India and international markets, the company remains uniquely positioned to serve multiple audience segments while expanding into new categories. A Vision for the Next Era of Dining Gong has been created for the modern diner who values experience as much as cuisine. With its combination of progressive Pan Asian influences, thoughtful design and premium hospitality, the restaurant signals the direction in which Speciality Restaurants Limited sees the future of urban dining in India. Details: Location: Gong, 8th floor, Mansionz One, Linking Road, Bandra, Mumbai 400050

Timings: 12:00 Noon - 12:00 AM (All days) For Reservations: 8655696104/05 Instagram: @gong.india Website : https://speciality.co.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)