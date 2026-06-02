PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today launched its new MISSION1 Series of cameras--the world's smallest, lightest, and most rugged 8K and 4K Open Gate, high frame rate cinema cameras. Built around a new 50MP 1" sensor and GoPro's new, ultra-efficient GP3 processor, the MISSION1 Series delivers category leading image quality, frame rates, runtimes, and thermal performance in an ultracompact, durable design. - Starting At ₹74,900, It Includes An Additional 1-Year Extended Warranty Over The 1-Year Global Warranty, Exclusively For Customers in India Starting 5th June at all camera stores, customers can buy the MISSION1 or MISSION1 PRO camera. Customers can also purchase the MISSION1, the MISSION1 PRO and GoPro Accessories from all leading online e-commerce platforms starting 15th June.

GoPro is offering an extended 12-month warranty over and above the standard 1-year warranty through Luxury Personified, the company's only national distributor in this region. This brings the total warranty period to 2 years for customers exclusively in India. Pricing for the MISSION1 Series: - MISSION1 is ₹74,900 MSRP - MISSION1 PRO is ₹86,900 MSRP - MISSION1 PRO ILS will be available in Q3 2026. GoPro's flagship MISSION1 PRO features a new, cutting-edge 50MP 1" sensor, incredible low-light performance, 8K60 / 4K240 / 1080p960 16:9 video capture, 8K30 and 4K120 Open Gate 4:3 video capture, 50MP RAW photo capture, all powered by GoPro's new, ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor that enables category-leading image quality, battery life and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in extreme use cases.

MISSION1 PRO comes in the following editions: - MISSION1 PRO Grip Edition (₹94,900) includes the flagship camera bundled with an innovative versatile grip that transforms the camera into a more rugged point-and-shoot camera designed for run-and-gun style capture. The grip functions as a 2-in-1 solution--as a lightweight, ergonomic grip for easy, one-handed on-the-move shots, or as a rugged, mountable metal cage for added protection with the option to mount vertically. Added features include cold shoe mounts, 1/4-20, magnetic latch mounting, and mounting fingers. - MISSION1 PRO Creator Edition (available Q3 2026) includes the flagship camera bundled with the new MISSION1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion and built-in microphone, the new Volta 2 Battery Grip for all-day power, and the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for professional wireless audio. Perfect for vloggers and creators who want an ultra-capable and complete professional camera system that's ready for any mission.

- MISSION1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition (available Q3 2026) combines the flagship camera bundled with GoPro's Fluid Pro AI gimbal for advanced stabilization in even the lowest light conditions as well as AI-driven subject tracking, the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for a comprehensive professional audio solution, Light Mod 2 for compact, ultra-portable lighting and the new MISSION1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion, enabling the addition of displays, microphones, headphones, lighting, batteries, and more. Perfect for creators looking for the best of everything and maximum flexibility. MISSION1 PRO ILS (available Q3 2026) has the same 50MP 1" Sensor and GP3 processor as MISSION1 PRO, but in a mirrorless form with an interchangeable lens mount that supports compatibility with the vast universe of Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lenses and adapters that allows a virtually limitless range of lenses to be paired with the camera. MISSION1 PRO ILS also supports in-camera HyperSmooth video stabilization with any rectilinear, prime focal length lens. This versatility, combined with its video stabilization, weatherproof design and trademark GoPro durability, makes MISSION1 PRO ILS the world's smallest, most rugged and versatile high-speed cinema camera at a fraction of the cost and size of comparable cameras. With more creative options than ever before--including telephoto, zoom, macro, and more--the possibilities are limitless, whatever the mission.

MISSION1 (₹74,900) is the same as the flagship in every way but limited to 4K120 Open Gate video capture and 8K30, 4K120, 1080p240 16:9 video capture. 50MP photo capture is the same as in the flagship model. MISSION1 is perfect for the creator who doesn't require the higher Open Gate resolutions and category-leading frame rates of the flagship model but still wants the outstanding low-light and image quality benefits of the new 50MP 1" sensor and ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor at an entry-level price. On-shelf availability begins 5th June for MISSION1, MISSION1 PRO and Point-and-Shoot Grip. MISSION1 PRO Grip Edition will be available end of June 2026.

MISSION1 PRO ILS, MISSION1 PRO Creator Edition, and MISSION1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition will be available beginning Q3 2026. The MISSION1 Series Accessory Ecosystem - Wireless Mic System (TBA): Capture crisp, professional sound anywhere with the Wireless Mic System. Designed for easy pairing with the MISSION1 Series, GoPro HERO Black cameras, 3rd party DSLRs and phones, this compact, professional wireless audio system delivers crystal-clear 24-bit/48kHz audio and Dynamic Noise Reduction, keeping voices front-and-center in any setting. The ultra-small and light 10g transmitters are magnetic and can be clipped to clothes or objects. Adjustable gain and a Safety Track mode (recording a backup track at -6dB) ensure balanced, reliable sound no matter how dynamic the shooting environment becomes. With 6.5 hours of runtime per mic plus a charging case offering two additional full charges, and up to 150 meters of wireless range, it is ready for any creative mission.

- Media Mod for MISSION1 Series (TBA): The new Media Mod for the MISSION1 Series has a built-in multi-pattern mic and expanded I/O capability of the camera for production. Match the width of stereo audio capture to the FOV of the video with eight different pickup pattern options. Three 3.5mm ports include an external microphone port, a line-in port for timecode sync, and a headset port for live audio level monitoring. A micro-HDMI port enables up to 4K60 video output for use with external monitors, video recorders, or live output for broadcasting. The Media Mod also features its own mounting system, so users can quickly insert or remove the camera when desired.

- Point-and-Shoot Grip (₹10,500): Transform a GoPro into an ultra-capable point-and-shoot camera with this ergonomic, lightweight grip. Perfect for street, travel, and urban shooting, the grip's versatile design features cold shoe mounts for lights and mics, a 1/4-20 thread for tripods, vertical mounting and pass-through access to the camera's integrated fingers and magnetic mounting system. For added flexibility, the grip converts into a rugged metal cage for the camera, providing added durability and vertical mounting versatility. - Enduro 2 Battery (TBA): The 2150mAh Enduro 2 Battery delivers longer runtimes, fast-charging and a wider range of thermal performance compared to previous GoPro batteries. It's also compatible with HERO13 Black. The MISSION1 Series cameras can also work with the older HERO13 Black Enduro battery (albeit for shorter runtimes).

- M-Series ND Filters (TBA): The ND Filter 4-pack (ND8, ND16, ND32, ND64) delivers cinematic motion blur and exposure control for MISSION1 PRO and MISSION1. The MISSION Series cameras auto-detect which filter is being used and auto-adjust the shutter speed for the desired blur and exposure effect. Users can also manually control motion blur and exposure. - Protective Housing (TBA): The protective housing will keep MISSION1 and MISSION1 PRO cameras waterproof down to 196ft (60m). The built-in mounting fingers allow users to capture content both horizontally and vertically. MISSION1 and MISSION1 PRO are waterproof to 66ft (20m) without a housing, while MISSION1 PRO ILS is weatherproof.

- Volta 2 (TBA): The premium Volta 2 powered battery grip, tripod, and remote features a built-in 5800mAh battery, integrated camera control, and 1/4-20 mounting for up to 9 hours of 4K30 recording time1. - Light Mod 2 (TBA): Add compact yet powerful LED lighting to an adventure or studio setup with Light Mod 2's 200 lumen brightness, 33% increased battery capacity, and up to 100% longer runtimes2. Light Mod 2 includes an optimized diffuser design and versatile mounting for cold-shoe integration on Media Mod and Point-and-Shoot Grip or standalone light use. - Dual Battery Charger for Enduro 2 (TBA): The fastest way to charge your MISSION1 Series Enduro 2 camera batteries. Users can change two batteries at once and easily check battery levels and charging status, even when the charger is unplugged. Comes with a high-performance Enduro 2 battery and is compatible with HERO13 Black Enduro Batteries.

- Vertical Mount Adapter (TBA): The adapter can be used to easily capture social media-friendly footage with three convenient vertical mounting options: built-in mounting fingers, 1/4-20 mounting threads, and Magnetic Latch Mount compatibility. The entire suite of MISSION1 Series accessories will be available on a rolling basis beginning June 5th, 2026, through Q3 2026. GoPro will announce on-shelf availability as each accessory becomes available. You can get more images and details here from the GoPro Newsroom. About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways. Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, MISSION, HERO, MAX and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Note on Forward-looking Statements This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's MISSION1 Series camera lineup, product performance and specifications, product and accessory pricing and availability timing, subscription benefits and subscriber pricing, promotional offers, accessory ecosystem rollout, and the Company's positioning for long-term growth in the premium imaging category. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to consumer demand and market adoption of the new premium product line, competition in the digital imaging and premium camera markets, product launch timing and execution, supply chain, component availability and cost, the ability to successfully enter and compete in professional and premium camera segments, and pricing and margin pressures. A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

1Total recording time based on recording 4K footage (average of 5.97 hours total) at 30 frames per second with Bluetooth® on and using the combined power of a fully charged MISSION1 Series camera with an Enduro 2 battery and Volta 2 battery grip at 77°F (25°C). Recording times may vary with HERO13 Black, HERO12 Black, camera settings and environmental conditions. 2Measured in Level 3 Brightness Mode. Battery life may vary based on usage and other external conditions. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993041/GoPro_Mission1_Series.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)