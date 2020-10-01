GovernEye launches survey to find the Most Helpful Lok Sabha MPs during COVID lockdown

GovernEye Systems, a New Delhi based citizen engagement platform, is trying to find out how in the future we can be best prepared for an unexpected crisis like a pandemic that requires a strict lockdown.

The pandemic and the associated lockdown have been unprecedented in India and have required us to adapt to the changing situation in real-time.

With over six months elapsed, GovernEye feels this is a logical checkpoint to collectively look at what worked and how we can not only take it from here but also be prepared for anything like this in the future.

A web URL has been launched today (www.governeye.co.in/survey/login) where people from across India can nominate their Lok Sabha Member of Parliament. The survey is open to everyone but they will need a GovernEye login so duplicate entries are not submitted.

The nomination process ends on October 15, 2020, after which GovernEye will conduct field interviews in the nominated constituencies to get more information. Final results and lessons learned will be announced in the second or third week of December.

"The coronavirus situation was and still is an unprecedented situation not just in India but across the globe. With around six months of experience behind us since it really hit us, we want to collect and share best practices from Lok Sabha MPs all over India so that we're better prepared when something like this hits us again," said Ajay Kumar Tiwari, Senior Community Manager about the survey.

The details of the survey process and the mechanisms will be released at the time of announcing the results. GovernEye is not releasing any information at this stage so that no attempt is made to influence the process externally.

A GovernEye login, which is required for the nomination form, does not collect a user's personally identifiable information at any time, not even their mobile number or email address.

GovernEye has a strict policy of no invasion of user privacy. It does not collect any personally identifiable information during the registration process, the use of the app, or the nomination process.

