GovernEye Opinion Poll Results for Delhi's Municipalities show very low approval ratings

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GovernEye Systems, a New Delhi based citizen engagement platform, has announced the results of its Citizen Satisfaction Survey for Delhi's 3 poll-bound municipalities.

The survey is unique because it also includes GovernEye's assessment of individual responses being analytical or sentimental.

The survey included control questions to assess basal body language patterns of a respondent and a focus question to get the primary data: Are you satisfied with the performance of your municipal corporation? Options for the response were Yes and No.

In alphabetical order of the municipalities, the results are: East Delhi - 5.1% respondents said yes of which 24.51% responses were assessed as analytical; North Delhi - 3.98% respondents said yes of which 19.25% responses were assessed as analytical, South Delhi - 5.93% respondents said yes of which 17.72% responses were assessed as analytical.

(https://www.governeye.com/verdict/MCD)

Speaking about the survey, Ajay Tiwari, Senior Coordinator of the Survey Teams said, "Our survey shows a very large portion of Delhi residents are not satisfied with the performance of their municipal corporations and most of them have logical/analytical reasons. It is clear from our survey that the ruling party should fight the forthcoming municipal elections not on emotional issues but on substantive performance to defend their seats."

There is a body of knowledge available in the world of academia that attributes analytical and sentimental functioning to different hemispheres of the brain. By observing visual cues, one can ascertain with a fair amount of certainty whether a response is analytical or sentimental.

The survey was conducted in all 12 administrative wards that form the 3 municipalities of Delhi. 1000 people were surveyed from each ward. There was a conscious attempt to have males and females be represented equally in the survey as much as possible. The survey was conducted from December 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022, with full precautions related to COVID-19.

