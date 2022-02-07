GovernEye Opinion Poll Results for Delhi's Municipalities show very low approval ratings

You would like to read
- Registration open for Symbiosis Undergraduate Programmes: Apply online via SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022
- CLAT 2021- 5 reasons why you need sample question papers
- NMIMS B.Sc. (Hons.) Artificial Intelligence: A new-age course for future-ready careers
- Mindteck wins another project from an analytical instrument client
- Versova MLA Bharti Lavekar inaugurates Camerabaaz YouTube Channel, CEO Sumit Kumar Tiwari felicitates Sunil Pal, others
New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GovernEye Systems, a New Delhi based citizen engagement platform, has announced the results of its Citizen Satisfaction Survey for Delhi's 3 poll-bound municipalities.
The survey is unique because it also includes GovernEye's assessment of individual responses being analytical or sentimental.
The survey included control questions to assess basal body language patterns of a respondent and a focus question to get the primary data: Are you satisfied with the performance of your municipal corporation? Options for the response were Yes and No.
In alphabetical order of the municipalities, the results are: East Delhi - 5.1% respondents said yes of which 24.51% responses were assessed as analytical; North Delhi - 3.98% respondents said yes of which 19.25% responses were assessed as analytical, South Delhi - 5.93% respondents said yes of which 17.72% responses were assessed as analytical.
More details are available at the following URL:
(https://www.governeye.com/verdict/MCD)
Speaking about the survey, Ajay Tiwari, Senior Coordinator of the Survey Teams said, "Our survey shows a very large portion of Delhi residents are not satisfied with the performance of their municipal corporations and most of them have logical/analytical reasons. It is clear from our survey that the ruling party should fight the forthcoming municipal elections not on emotional issues but on substantive performance to defend their seats."
There is a body of knowledge available in the world of academia that attributes analytical and sentimental functioning to different hemispheres of the brain. By observing visual cues, one can ascertain with a fair amount of certainty whether a response is analytical or sentimental.
The survey was conducted in all 12 administrative wards that form the 3 municipalities of Delhi. 1000 people were surveyed from each ward. There was a conscious attempt to have males and females be represented equally in the survey as much as possible. The survey was conducted from December 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022, with full precautions related to COVID-19.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor