Government advisory firm forms Sahyog Committee for Saksham, invites social organizations across India

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sapio Analytics, a government advisory firm responsible for successful execution of the government initiative Saksham that empowers shramiks across India, has formed a new committee to support in the outreach of the initiative.
, short for Shramik Shakti Manch, was launched at the start of the year, as an artificially intelligent and empathetic career guide for shramiks (workers) all over India. Shramiks need to give a missed call or say Hi on a Whatsapp number, and they start getting guidance towards jobs in their preferred regions.
With more than a few lac shramiks already registered, the initiative by TIFAC, an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, is now planning to connect with millions of shramiks through the support of this newly formed committee.
The Sahyog Committee is designed as a platform to bring together efforts by various social organizations, NGOs, unions, startups, influencers, and government agencies, and reach out to the shramiks.
"The Saksham initiative is being appreciated by communities and institutions all over India, and that's why we are working on collaborations. This initiative combines new age technologies and on ground presence to positively impact the lives of millions of workers," says Mahesh Samant, AGM at Sapio Analytics, leading the outreach.
Through this clarion call for all organizations that associate with blue collared or uncollared workers or unemployed women in any way, Saksham is trying to make sure that no shramik is left out of this transformational empowerment. The organizations that wish to associate may connect with Samant or express their interest on the .
"We would soon be having NGOs, Institutions, Unions and Individual Influencers as members of our "Sahyog Committee" from various states," adds Samant.
Sapio Analytics works with corporates, self-help groups, government organizations and MSMEs to support them with their manpower requirements through Saksham. The MSMEs registering for Saksham also get added complimentary benefits in form of an automation software and low interest financing, as part of Sapio's economic revival plans.
TIFAC is the technology forecasting body of the Government of India and has come up with various technology recommendations for meeting the needs of Indian industries.
