NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 8: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently launched PRAGATI, a nationwide initiative to build 20,000 agri-entrepreneurs and directly benefit 20 lakh smallholder farmers through climate-resilient, regenerative agriculture. The programme is backed by a coalition of institutions including the PepsiCo Foundation, State Bank of India Foundation, Gates Foundation, IDH, Heifer International, Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), Global Agri Entrepreneurship Academy, Sustainable Agriculture Foundation's International Association (SAFIA), Agri Entrepreneur Growth Foundation (AEGF), and Transform Rural India Foundation (TRIF). Building on an existing network of 26,000-plus agri-entrepreneurs that already supports 2.6 million farmers, PRAGATI aims to add 20,000 more entrepreneurs and reach over 2 million additional smallholders across Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. The initiative targets a 30% rise in farmer incomes and a 15-20% yield boost in paddy, maize and potato, with regenerative practices adopted by at least a fifth of participating farmers. Entrepreneurs will run 20,000 village-level kiosks offering agronomy advisory, soil health services, mechanization, credit linkages and market access, alongside a push for financial and digital inclusion.

Speaking at the launch, Chouhan said "the vision of Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved without a developed agricultural sector and prosperous villages," adding that the government's focus extends beyond output to cutting cultivation costs, raising incomes, and promoting value addition and agri-entrepreneurship. He cited horticulture, livestock, fisheries and beekeeping, along with drones and digital advisory tools, as key levers for the sector's future, stressing that traditional farming alone will not be enough for small and marginal farmers. Industry and philanthropic partners echoed that sense of urgency. Monica Bauer, Senior Vice President, Global Social Impact at PepsiCo and President of the PepsiCo Foundation, said farmers are "at the heart" of the company's business and that supporting their livelihoods is "essential to building a more resilient food system." Jagrut Kotecha, CEO of PepsiCo India and South Asia, called PRAGATI "a much needed intervention" bringing together partners with shared intent, reflecting the company's "Partnership of Progress" philosophy.

For SBI Foundation, the initiative marks a shift in banking's role in rural India. Its MD & CEO, Swapan Dhan, said PRAGATI is "not just about creating agri-entrepreneurs" but about building "a nationwide movement of local changemakers who will drive farmer prosperity, climate resilience, and financial inclusion". International partners framed PRAGATI as a scalable model for the Global South. Alan Johnson of the Global AE Academy and IFC (World Bank Group) said the programme scales "a proven agri-entrepreneurship model" that turns rural youth and women into "catalysts of economic growth, innovation, and sustainable agricultural transformation." Hisham Mundol, Chief Advisor-India at EDF, said it places "farmers and local entrepreneurs at the center of climate-smart, efficient solutions," combining data-driven insights with last-mile delivery. Dr. Simon Winter of SAFIA called it "a bold step towards enabling a new generation of rural changemakers to accelerate the transition to regenerative and climate-resilient agriculture."

Rina Soni, Executive Director of Passing Gifts Pvt. Ltd., a Heifer International subsidiary, said the platform treats farmers "not as passive beneficiaries" but as "entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers," with the potential to make farming "a profitable, sustainable, and aspirational choice for the next generation." With its scale and multi-stakeholder design, PRAGATI is set to become India's largest privately led agri-entrepreneurship programme, positioning local entrepreneurs as central agents in building a more inclusive and climate-resilient rural economy. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)