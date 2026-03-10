PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 10: Calibo, a B2B technology company helping enterprises accelerate data and AI innovation, has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to advance rapid use case development with AI-ready talent and responsible AI innovation. The partnership includes deploying Calibo AI Academy, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), across 50+ higher education institutions, and implementing the Calibo AI Innovation Sandbox with the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) to enable designing, building and secure experimentation of public-sector AI use cases outside production environments. - This includes establishing the Calibo AI Academy to embed AI-integrated learning across 50+ higher education institutions and deploying the Calibo AI Innovation Sandbox to enable designing, building and secure experimentation of public sector AI use cases

Together, these partnerships aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a global AI Innovation Hub while strengthening employability and economic outcomes with industry-ready talent pools and bite-sized AI experimentation. Raj Vattikuti, Founder & Executive Chairman, Calibo, said, "AI adoption at scale depends on AI-ready talent and trusted experimentation environments to innovate quickly, responsibly, and with discipline, to turn small bite-sized use cases into high impact outcomes. Through our partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, we're promoting AI-driven business innovation and applied AI programs by leveraging a secure sandbox outside of production environments to design, develop, test and validate real-world solutions. This is the kind of model that can help both institutions and enterprises build practical capability and accelerate impact."

The Calibo AI Academy Under the partnership with APSSDC, Calibo will serve as the applied AI programs partner to introduce AI-integrated academic delivery models across the higher education institutions in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative is designed to enhance graduate employability, strengthen faculty capacity, and support the development of AI-driven institutional innovation hubs aligned with evolving industry and government requirements. Guided by Calibo's Digital Business Innovation Methodology, Calibo will support the design of AI curriculum frameworks for industry practices, delivering programs through blended learning models, establishing a secure Calibo AI Innovation Sandbox environment for experimentation, and enabling applied industry and government use cases.

Calibo AI Innovation Sandbox In partnership with RTGS, Calibo will also deploy and manage the Calibo AI Innovation Sandbox as a secure enterprise experimentation environment to enable controlled design, development, testing and validation of public-sector AI use cases. This will enable well-managed and auditable development and testing of AI solutions for governance and public service delivery, supporting the lifecycle of approved use cases from problem definition and model development to pilot validation and impact evaluation. The initiative aligns with the Government of India's IndiaAI Mission and is intended to strengthen governance efficiency, public service delivery and data-driven decision-making. N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said: "We want Andhra Pradesh to be a place where AI talent is built at scale and responsible innovation moves from ideas to impact. Partnering with Calibo, we will strengthen AI education across 50+ higher education institutions through curriculum frameworks and faculty development, and establish a state-level AI Sandbox to securely validate AI solutions for governance and citizen services before they scale."

About Calibo: Calibo is an enterprise data and AI innovation company that helps enterprises accelerate digital, data and AI initiatives with governance built in. Calibo's self-service orchestration approach enables teams to make data AI-ready, standardize delivery and move from idea to production faster--across analytics, ML, GenAI and agentic AI use cases. Calibo works with enterprise and public sector organizations to reduce delivery friction, improve time-to-value and scale innovation responsibly. Learn more at www.calibo.com.