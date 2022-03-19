Governor of Maharashtra honors C. P. Pandey & Associates' Chandraprakash Pandey with Times Applaud 'Trendsetter 2022 award for being Iconic Industrial Financial Consultant

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI/Target Media): It is crucial for all kinds of businesses to hire a financial consultant if they want to operate smoothly and achieve success. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Chandraprakash Pandey, from CP Pandey & Associates, is one such widely known and well-established financial consultant.

Chandraprakash has helped a diverse spectrum of businesses to grow and operate smoothly by providing them with expert financial guidance and consultancy services. Leading press release and public relations organization, Times Applaud, has hence acknowledged the services of Chandraprakash by bestowing the Trendsetter 2022 award to him.

During an event held last month, Chandraprakash received the Times Applaud Trendsetter 2022 award from Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari for being an Iconic Industrial Financial Consultant. Times Applaud hosted the sparkling event on February 24, 2022, at Governor House Raj Bhawan in Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

Financial consultants or advisors provide clients with a comprehensive assessment of their finances. They dissect all elements of a client's financial life, including assets, expenses, and income, and assist them in developing a financial plan to achieve various types of goals and business success. As a financial consultant, Chandraprakash Pandey, who is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) since 2012, has worked with a vast range of professionally managed corporations. He holds almost a decade of expertise handling corporate matters in many fields. He has assisted numerous businesses in establishing, running, and expanding their operations in India. As a certified public accountant (CPA), Chandraprakash Pandey plays an important part in a wide range of financial planning and transactions. His services are beneficial to individuals and companies seeking to accomplish lofty financial goals.

He provides financial guidance to a diverse spectrum of clients, including large corporations and governmental agencies, as well as small independent enterprises and individuals. Some of his clients are engaged in public practice work, while being employed in the private sector or for government agencies.

He is an expert in particular areas of practice, including audit, management consultancy, recovery, forensic accountancy, taxation, assurance, corporate finance, compiling and presenting reports, budgets, business plans, commentaries, and financial statements.

In his opinion, the more value he provides to the client, the more pleasantly he will be compensated. To deliver this value he is well-equipped with significant skills and qualities. He works in all fields of business and finance, including auditing, taxation, financial, and general management.

Chandraprakash Pandey is the founder of one of the leading companies of Chartered Accountants in India, C P Pandey & Co. The company was founded in 2012 and now operates from its Head Office in Mumbai.

C P Pandey & Co aims to add value to businesses by providing them with a professional, proactive & flexible audit service that is tailored to meet their needs now and in the future.

C P Pandey & Co is a professional in Company Registration including Patent Registration; Public Limited Company Registration; and Class 3 Digital Signature, etc. They provide Licenses and Certificate including Income Tax Return; ISO certification; FSSAI Food License; Trademark Registration; and RERA Registration. Company Compliances including GST registration; GST Return Filing; and TDS Return Filing, etc. are also prime services of C P Pandey & Co.

C P Pandey & Co is committed to creating and sustaining long-term relationships which draw on the company's experience and expertise to help our clients achieve real success in the business world.

The company believes that a good example has twice the value of good advice. C P Pandey & Co believes that the success of its clients is truly theirs and the company just plays a role in it. Growth comes only through continuous effort and struggle. Hence, the mission of C P Pandey & Co is to simplify all types of compliance and fulfill all the needs of business owners.

Website: www.cacppandey.com

