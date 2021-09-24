Governor of Maharashtra honours Kapil Pathare with Business Excellence and VIP Innerwear as Best Brand 2021-22

You would like to read
- 'Customer First' objective makes RO Care India win the Customer Service Excellence Award
- Tredence included in Now Tech - Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2021
- Froogal - A platform that allows brands to build a solid customer base by the right customer engagement
- Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur has written a book on their journey of success
- CII FACE, Nourishing Schools Foundation and Food Future Foundation Convene Dialogue to inform UN Summit
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kapil Pathare, Director of VIP Clothing Ltd. has been presented with the "Business Excellence and National Achievers Award" by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
This award was given in recognition for his excellent contribution to the industry and ultimately the Indian Economy. The event was hosted by Global India Business Forum and held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on 23rd September 2021.
"I am truly honored to receive the Business Excellence and National Achievers Award from the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra and I dedicate this award to my Late father and Ex-Chairman Jaykumar Pathare. I truly believe that the success of business personnel lies in the ability to solve the most complex challenges and also have a positive influence on the economy. The pillar for our growth is laid on a foundation of innovation, customer success, and human resources. This award is a recognition to our outstanding team and incredible customers who remain the core ambassadors of the brand," says Kapil Pathare.
Kapil Pathare has led an impressive transformation of VIP Clothing Limited and infused dynamism in the company since he took over the reins in 2001. From a traditional manufacturer-marketer-distributor of inner-wear goods, he has been able to transform the company keeping pace with modernity and evolve as a savvy marketer. Armed with a vision, the right infrastructure, right people, the right leadership, and the right attitude - a cumulative aggregate of factors vital to succeed and excel in the marketplace.
VIP Group, which is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of innerwear, lingerie, readymade garments, socks, and other accessories has been continuously engaged in the branding of products and emerging its image from mass brands to premium brands.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor