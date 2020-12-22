GrabOn launches Christmas Carnival Season 4 in association with Plum, Droom, Sporto and other brands

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Everyone deserves to feel special during the holidays. It was this approach that nudged the leading coupon and deals company, GrabOn to launch the fourth season of their Christmas Carnival.

The event is a 7-day extravaganza that was rolled out on 18 December and is scheduled to go on till the Christmas Eve.

The event features easy-to-play, easy-to-win games that churns out prizes worth up to Rs 25 lakhs. Among these games are the 'Winter Slot' - a simple luck-based spin machine game, 'Spot the Sock' - a game to test your alertness and presence of mind, and 'Secret Santa' - a bidding game where you can bid on surprise gifts using points. But one thing is for sure. All the games are packed with excitement and fun.

You can check out the games and the instructions to play them on the GrabOn's Christmas Carnival campaign page.

"As the event comes to an end, a mega lucky draw is all set to make sure it ends with a bang," said a spokesperson from GrabOn, who was pumped about the fourth season of the hugely-applauded series. To participate in the mega lucky draw, users will have to play every day and collect as many points as possible. The more games you play, the more are your chances of bagging the biggest prize at GrabOn's Christmas Carnival.

The gifts are provided by GrabOn's gifting sponsors for the event, which are Udyan Tea, Crossloop, Zunpulse, Indigifts, Caprese, Skybags, Spykar, Plum BodyLovin', Flo Mattress, Ptron, Urbanic and Bare Anatomy. GrabOn's title sponsor, Plum, is making surprising appearances throughout the event with some special hampers for the participants. Apart from this, co-sponsor Droom, gaming sponsor Sporto, and outreach sponsors Rummytime, StoryMirror, and RedFM also have a lot in store.

"More the prizes, more the number of happy people there will be this holiday season. So, we have partnered with the biggest brands. Our partner brands will provide their best products and hampers to hundreds of winners every day!" said Ashok, CEO, GrabOn.

Founded in the year 2013, GrabOn has been hosting festive contests every year. Some of the most awaited of these are Christmas Carnival, which has been active for four years now, and Bachat Wali Diwali, which has been active for 6 years. The contests see a massive buzz year after year, with more and more people thronging to bag the gifts. This Christmas the company plans to outdo its own records and give away more prizes than ever before.

